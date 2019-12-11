Woods leads St. Peter’s over Fairleigh Dickinson 86-70

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Derrick Woods recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead St. Peter’s to an 86-70 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday night.

Fousseyni Drame had 15 points and nine rebounds for St. Peter’s (2-4). Doug Edert added 14 points. Quinn Taylor had 13 points for the home team.

Jahlil Jenkins had 19 points and five steals for the Knights (2-7). Kaleb Bishop added 16 points. Xzavier Malone-Key had 13 points.

St. Peter’s takes on UConn on the road next Wednesday. Fairleigh Dickinson faces Princeton at home on Saturday.

