Woods, Portland St. host Southern Utah

Southern Utah (7-4, 0-0) vs. Portland State (7-6, 1-0)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Cameron Oluyitan and Southern Utah will go up against Holland Woods and Portland State. The senior Oluyitan is averaging 16.8 points over the last five games. Woods, a junior, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.8 over his last five games.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Southern Utah’s Oluyitan, Harrison Butler and Dwayne Morgan have combined to account for 41 percent of all Thunderbirds scoring this season, though that trio’s output has slipped to 34 percent over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Woods has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Portland State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Vikings are 7-0 when they hold opposing teams to 76 points or fewer and 0-6 when opponents exceed 76 points. The Thunderbirds are 6-0 when they score at least 73 points and 1-4 on the year when falling short of 73.

STREAK STATS: Portland State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 60.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State is ranked fourth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.8 percent. The Vikings have averaged 16.1 offensive boards per game.

