Woods, Portland St. visit Pepperdine

Portland State (5-5) vs. Pepperdine (5-6)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Holland Woods and Portland State will go up against Colbey Ross and Pepperdine. Woods has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games. Ross is averaging 16.4 points and eight assists over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Portland State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Woods, Matt Hauser, Rashaad Goolsby and Markus Golder have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 76 percent of all Vikings points over the team’s last five games.

Advertisement

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Ross has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 40 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Portland State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 76 points or fewer. The Vikings are 0-5 when opponents score more than 76.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Waves have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Vikings. Pepperdine has 48 assists on 86 field goals (55.8 percent) across its past three outings while Portland State has assists on 47 of 97 field goals (48.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Portland State offense has scored 81.3 points per game this season, ranking the Vikings 21st among Division I teams. The Pepperdine defense has allowed 79.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 268th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.