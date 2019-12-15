Listen Live Sports

Woolfolk scores 25, No. 8 FSU beats St. John’s, goes to 10-0

December 15, 2019 4:21 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nausia Woolfolk scored a season-high 25 points, Kiah Gillespie had 13 points and 13 rebounds and No. 8 Florida State held off St. John’s 74-70 on Sunday.

Nicki Ekhomu had 10 points for the Seminoles (10-0), who used an 18-2 run in the second quarter to take the lead and stayed in front the rest of the way.

Qadashah Hoppie scored 16 points and Alissa Alston came off the bench to contribute 15 for St. John’s (6-4).

Florida State has started 10-0 for the second time in three seasons and the fourth time in program history. All of those 10-0 starts have come since 2004-05 under coach Sue Semrau, who is in her 23rd season as FSU’s coach.

TAKEAWAYS

St. John’s: The Red Storm shot just 11 of 28 (28.6%) in the second half and couldn’t keep pace with Florida State.

Florida State: The Seminoles were tough on defense, forcing 18 turnovers, which led to 29 points.

UP NEXT

St. John’s: Plays host to Fairfield on Friday.

Florida State: Plays host to North Florida on Wednesday.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

