The Associated Press
 
World champ Nats switch around some duties on coaching staff

December 11, 2019 6:06 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The World Series champion Washington Nationals shifted around some duties among members of manager Dave Martinez’s coaching staff.

The team announced Wednesday that Tim Bogar will move to bench coach from first base coach, Bob Henley goes across the diamond to first base coach after working at third — where he earned the moniker “Bob Sendley” for his aggressive style — and Chip Hale switches to third base from bench coach.

One new member of Washington’s staff is assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler. He replaces Joe Dillon, who was hired by the Philadelphia Phillies as their hitting coach.

Martinez will be heading into his third season as Washington’s manager in 2020.

Also staying put for the Nationals: hitting coach Kevin Long, pitching coach Paul Menhart and bullpen coach Henry Blanco.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

