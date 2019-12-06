Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
WR Jones, TE Hooper, G Lindstrom return to Falcons' offense

December 6, 2019
 
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Receiver Julio Jones, tight end Austin Hooper and first-round pick Chris Lindstrom are returning to the Atlanta Falcons’ offense for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Coach Dan Quinn made the announcement after Friday’s practice.

Jones missed the Thanksgiving night loss to the New Orleans Saints with a shoulder injury. Hooper will be back on the field after sitting out three games with an injured knee. Lindstrom has been activated off the injured list and will start at right guard for the Falcons (3-9).

Lindstrom, the No. 14 overall pick, hasn’t played since breaking his right foot in the season opener at Minnesota. He is expected to share time with Matt Gono.

Offensive linemen Ty Sambrailo (hamstring) and James Carpenter (concussion) won’t play against the Panthers (5-7). Punter Matt Bosher (right groin) and safety Sharrod Neasman (shoulder) are questionable.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

