Wright State looks for home win vs Green Bay

Green Bay (5-8, 0-0) vs. Wright State (10-3, 0-0)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its fifth straight win over Green Bay at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The last victory for the Phoenix at Wright State was a 71-58 win on Feb. 2, 2015.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Green Bay has relied on senior leadership this year while Wright State has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Phoenix, seniors JayQuan McCloud, Kameron Hankerson and Cody Schwartz have collectively scored 42 percent of the team’s points this season, including 50 percent of all Phoenix points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Bill Wampler, Tanner Holden and Grant Basile have collectively accounted for 41 percent of Wright State’s scoring this season.MIGHTY MCCLOUD: McCloud has connected on 34 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 33 over his last five games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 81 points and 5-0 when scoring at least 81.

PERFECT WHEN: Wright State is a flawless 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42 percent or less. The Raiders are 3-3 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has scored 80.8 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders 25th among Division 1 teams. The Green Bay defense has allowed 81.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 277th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.