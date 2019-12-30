Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wynter scores 30 to lift Drexel over UNC-Wilmington 71-66

December 30, 2019 9:52 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Camren Wynter had 30 points as Drexel narrowly defeated UNC Wilmington 71-66 on Monday night.

Zach Walton had 14 points for Drexel (8-7, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Conference). James Butler added 11 rebounds.

Marten Linssen had 15 points for the Seahawks (5-10, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Mike Okauru added 14 points, six rebounds and six steals. Shykeim Phillips had 12 points and three blocks.

Jaylen Sims, whose 14 points per game entering the contest led the Seahawks, shot only 14 percent for the game (1 of 7).

Drexel plays Delaware at home on Friday. UNC Wilmington takes on James Madison at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

