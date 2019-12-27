Wyoming battles Nebraska Wesleyan

Nebraska Wesleyan vs. Wyoming (4-9)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wyoming Cowboys are set to battle the Prairie Wolves of Division II Nebraska Wesleyan. Wyoming is coming off a 72-66 overtime win at Denver in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Hunter Maldonado has averaged 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds this year for Wyoming. Complementing Maldonado is Hunter Thompson, who is averaging nine points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hunter Maldonado has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 38 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wyoming went 3-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Cowboys scored 71.9 points per contest across those 12 games.

