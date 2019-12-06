Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yale puts streak on line vs Lehigh

December 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Yale (7-3) vs. Lehigh (3-6)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it faces Lehigh. Yale is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Lehigh lost 77-69 to St. Francis (Pa.) in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Lehigh’s Jordan Cohen has averaged 14.1 points and four rebounds while James Karnik has put up 12.2 points and 8.6 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Paul Atkinson has averaged 17.2 points and 6.9 rebounds while Jordan Bruner has put up 11.5 points, nine rebounds and 2.5 blocks.

Advertisement

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cohen has directly created 43 percent of all Lehigh field goals over the last three games. Cohen has 25 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

WINLESS WHEN: Lehigh is 0-6 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Yale is a perfect 5-0 when the team records six or more steals. The Bulldogs are 2-3 when they steal the ball fewer than six times.

STINGY DEFENSE: Yale has held opposing teams to 34.7 percent shooting from the field this year, the sixth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their four-game winning streak, the Bulldogs have held opposing shooters to 34.2 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified