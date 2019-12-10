Listen Live Sports

Yale puts streak on line vs UMass

December 10, 2019 6:45 am
 
Yale (8-3) vs. UMass (5-5)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale looks for its sixth straight win of the season as it takes on UMass. Yale is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak. UMass lost 89-55 to Harvard in its most recent game.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: UMass’ T.J. Weeks, Tre Mitchell and Sean East II have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Minutemen points over the last five games.TERRIFIC T.J.: Weeks has connected on 48.5 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 24 over his last three games. He’s also made 71.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Yale’s Azar Swain has attempted 97 3-pointers and connected on 30.9 percent of them, and is 7 for 23 over his past three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Minutemen. UMass has 29 assists on 64 field goals (45.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Yale has assists on 49 of 73 field goals (67.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Yale defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 35.8 percent, the eighth-best mark in the country. UMass has allowed opponents to shoot 45.6 percent from the field through 10 games (ranked 291st).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

