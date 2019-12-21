Listen Live Sports

Yurtseven scores 32, leads Georgetown over Samford 99-71

December 21, 2019 2:21 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Omer Yurtseven had four blocks and set career highs with 32 points and 17 rebounds and Georgetown easily beat Samford 99-71 on Saturday to win its fifth straight.

Mac McClung scored 25 points with five assists and a career-high seven rebounds for the Hoyas (9-3), who outrebounded the Bulldogs 53-30. Jamorko Pickett had 14 points, Jahvon Blair had 11 with six boards and Terrell Allen made seven assists.

Brandon Austin scored 26 points with five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (6-8), who have lost their third straight. Josh Sharkey added 24 points and made seven assists.

Samford hosts The Citadel next Wednesday and Georgetown hosts American next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

