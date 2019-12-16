Zegarowski, Creighton host OU

Oklahoma (7-2) vs. Creighton (8-2)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Austin Reaves and Oklahoma will take on Marcus Zegarowski and Creighton. The senior Reaves has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17 over his last five games. Zegarowski, a sophomore, is averaging 20.8 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Oklahoma’s Reaves, Kristian Doolittle and Brady Manek have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 68 percent of all Sooners points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Zegarowski has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Creighton field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Creighton has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 83 points while giving up 65.4.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Sooners have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bluejays. Creighton has 45 assists on 89 field goals (50.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Oklahoma has assists on 40 of 79 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma has committed a turnover on just 13.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the third-best rate among all Division I teams. The Sooners have turned the ball over only 10 times per game this season.

