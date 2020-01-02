2019-20 Bowl Glance

|All Times EST
|Friday, Dec. 20
|Bahamas Bowl
|Nassau
Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9
Kent State 51, Utah State 41
|Saturday, Dec. 21
|Celebration Bowl
|At Atlanta
NC A&T 64, Alcorn State 44
|New Mexico Bowl
|Albuquerque
San Diego State 48, Central Michigan 11
Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16
FAU 52, SMU 28
|Camellia Bowl
|Montgomery, Ala.
Arkansas State 34, FIU 26
Appalachian State 31, UAB 17
Washington 38, Boise State 7
|Monday, Dec. 23
|Gasparilla Bowl
|At Tampa, Fla.
UCF 48, Marshall 25
|Tuesday, Dec. 24
|Hawaii Bowl
|Honolulu
Hawaii 38, BYU 34
|Thursday, Dec. 26
|Independence Bowl
|Shreveport, La.
Louisiana Tech 14, Miami 0
Pittsburgh 34, Eastern Michigan 30
|Friday, Dec. 27
|Military Bowl
|Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina 55, Temple 13
Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21
Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21
Iowa 49, Southern Cal 24
Air Force 31, Washington State 21
|Saturday, Dec. 28
|Camping World Bowl
|Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9
|Cotton Bowl Classic
|Arlington, Texas
Penn State 53, Memphis 39
CFP Semifinal: LSU 63, Oklahoma 28
|Fiesta Bowl
|Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal: Clemson 29, Ohio State 23
|Monday, Dec. 30
|SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
|Dallas
Western Kentucky 23, Western Michigan 20
|Music City Bowl
|Nashville, Tenn.
Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28
|Redbox Bowl
|Santa Clara, Calif.
California 35, Illinois 20
|Orange Bowl
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
Florida 36, Virginia 28
|Tuesday, Dec. 31
|Belk Bowl
|Charlotte, N.C.
Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30
Arizona State 20, Florida State 14
|Liberty Bowl
|Memphis, Tenn.
Navy 20, Kansas State 17
|Arizona Bowl
|Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming 38, Georgia State 17
Texas 38, Utah 10
|Wednesday, Jan. 1
|Citrus Bowl
|Orlando, Fla.
Alabama 35, Michigan 16
Minnesota 31, Auburn 24
|Rose Bowl
|Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27
Georgia 26, Baylor 14
|Thursday, Jan. 2
|Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6
|Gator Bowl
|Jacksonville, Fla.
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
|Friday, Jan. 3
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Boise
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Saturday, Jan. 4
|Armed Forces Bowl
|Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
|Monday, Jan. 6
|Lendingtree Bowl
|Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Monday, Jan. 13
|College Football Championship
|New Orleans
Clemson (14-0) vs. LSU (14-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Saturday, Jan. 18
|East-West Shrine Classic
|At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFL)
|NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
|At Pasadena, Calif.
American vs. National, 5 p.m. (FS1)
|Saturday, Jan. 25
|Senior Bowl
|At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Jan. 26
|Hula Bowl
|At Honolulu
East vs. West, 10:30 p.m.
