2019-20 Bowl Glance

January 22, 2020 1:18 pm
 
2 min read
      
All Times EST
Friday, Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau

Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Kent State 51, Utah State 41

Saturday, Dec. 21
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta

NC A&T 64, Alcorn State 44

New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque

San Diego State 48, Central Michigan 11

Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.

Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

FAU 52, SMU 28

Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.

Arkansas State 34, FIU 26

New Orleans Bowl

Appalachian State 31, UAB 17

Las Vegas Bowl

Washington 38, Boise State 7

Monday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.

UCF 48, Marshall 25

Tuesday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu

Hawaii 38, BYU 34

Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.

Louisiana Tech 14, Miami 0

Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit

Pittsburgh 34, Eastern Michigan 30

Friday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina 55, Temple 13

Pinstripe Bowl
New York

Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21

Texas Bowl
Houston

Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21

Holiday Bowl
San Diego

Iowa 49, Southern Cal 24

Cheez-It Bowl
Phoenix

Air Force 31, Washington State 21

Saturday, Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9

Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas

Penn State 53, Memphis 39

Peach Bowl
Atlanta

CFP Semifinal: LSU 63, Oklahoma 28

Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal: Clemson 29, Ohio State 23

Monday, Dec. 30
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas

Western Kentucky 23, Western Michigan 20

Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.

Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28

Redbox Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.

California 35, Illinois 20

Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida 36, Virginia 28

Tuesday, Dec. 31
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30

Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas

Arizona State 20, Florida State 14

Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.

Navy 20, Kansas State 17

Alamo Bowl
San Antonio

Texas 38, Utah 10

Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming 38, Georgia State 17

Wednesday, Jan. 1
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.

Alabama 35, Michigan 16

Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota 31, Auburn 24

Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27

Sugar Bowl
New Orleans

Georgia 26, Baylor 14

Thursday, Jan. 2
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6

Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.

Tennessee 23, Indiana 22

Friday, Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise

Ohio 30, Nevada 21

Saturday, Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas

Tulane 30, Southern Miss 13

Monday, Jan. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
Mobile, Ala.

Louisiana-Lafayette 27, Miami (Ohio) 17

Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship
New Orleans

LSU 42, Clemson 25

Saturday, Jan. 18
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East 31, West 27

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.

National 30, American 20

Saturday, Jan. 25
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26
Hula Bowl
At Honolulu

East vs. West, 10:30 p.m.

