2019 Eclipse Award Winners

|Thursday
|At Gulfstream Park
|Hallandale Beach, Fla.
Two-Year-Old Male – Storm the Court
Two-Year-Old Filly – British Idiom
Three-Year-Old Male – Maximum Security
Three-Year-Old Filly – Covfefe
Older Dirt Male – Vino Rosso
Older Dirt Female – Midnight Bisou
Male Sprinter – Mitole
Female Sprinter – Covfefe
Male Turf Horse – Bricks and Mrotar
Female Turf Horse – Uni
Owner – Klaravich Stables and William H. Lawrence
Breeder – George Strawbridge Jr.
Jockey – Jose Ortiz
Apprentice Jockey – Kazushi Kimura
Trainer – Chad Brown
Horse of the Year – Bricks and Mortar
