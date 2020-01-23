2019 Eclipse Award Winners

Thursday At Gulfstream Park Hallandale Beach, Fla.

Two-Year-Old Male – Storm the Court

Two-Year-Old Filly – British Idiom

Three-Year-Old Male – Maximum Security

Three-Year-Old Filly – Covfefe

Older Dirt Male – Vino Rosso

Older Dirt Female – Midnight Bisou

Male Sprinter – Mitole

Female Sprinter – Covfefe

Male Turf Horse – Bricks and Mrotar

Female Turf Horse – Uni

Owner – Klaravich Stables and William H. Lawrence

Breeder – George Strawbridge Jr.

Jockey – Jose Ortiz

Apprentice Jockey – Kazushi Kimura

Trainer – Chad Brown

Horse of the Year – Bricks and Mortar

