2019 Eclipse Award Winners

January 23, 2020 10:14 pm
 
Thursday
At Gulfstream Park
Hallandale Beach, Fla.

Two-Year-Old Male – Storm the Court

Two-Year-Old Filly – British Idiom

Three-Year-Old Male – Maximum Security

Three-Year-Old Filly – Covfefe

Older Dirt Male – Vino Rosso

Older Dirt Female – Midnight Bisou

Male Sprinter – Mitole

Female Sprinter – Covfefe

Male Turf Horse – Bricks and Mrotar

Female Turf Horse – Uni

Horse of the Year – Bricks and Mrotar

Owner – Klaravich Stables and William H. Lawrence

Breeder – George Strawbridge Jr.

Jockey – Jose Ortiz

Apprentice Jockey – Kazushi Kimura

Trainer – Chad Brown

Horse of the Year – Bricks and Mortar

