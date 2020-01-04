2019 Eclipse Awards Finalists

To be announced Thursday, Jan. 23 at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.:

Horse of the Year — Bricks and Mortar, Maximum Security, Mitole

Two-Year-Old Male — Maxfield, Storm the Court, Structor

Two-Year-Old Filly — Bast, British Idiom, Sharing

Three-Year-Old Male — Code of Honor, Maximum Security, Omaha Beach

Three-Year-Old Filly — Covfefe, Guarana, Serengeti Empress

Older Dirt Male — McKinzie, Mitole, Vino Rosso

Older Dirt Female — Blue Prize (ARG), Elate, Midnight Bisou

Male Sprinter — Imperial Hint, Mitole, World of Trouble

Female Sprinter — Belvoir Bay (GB), Come Dancing, Covfefe

Male Turf Horse — Bricks and Mortar, Mo Forza, World of Trouble

Female Turf Horse — Got Stormy, Sistercharlie (IRE), Uni (GB)

Steeplechase Horse — Brain Power (IRE), Scorpiancer (IRE), Winston C (IRE)

Owner — Gary Barber, Peter Brant, Klaravich Stables, Inc. and William H. Lawrence

Breeder — Calumet Farm, Godolphin, George Strawbridge Jr.

Trainer — Steve Asmussen, Chad Brown, Brad Cox

Jockey — Javier Castellano, Irad Ortiz, Jr., Jose Ortiz

Apprentice Jockey — Julio Correa, Angel Diaz, Kazushi Kimura

