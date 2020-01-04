2019 Eclipse Awards Finalists

To be announced Thursday, Jan. 23 at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.:
Horse of the Year — Bricks and Mortar, Maximum Security, Mitole
Two-Year-Old Male — Maxfield, Storm the Court, Structor
Two-Year-Old Filly — Bast, British Idiom, Sharing
Three-Year-Old Male — Code of Honor, Maximum Security, Omaha Beach
Three-Year-Old Filly — Covfefe, Guarana, Serengeti Empress
Older Dirt Male — McKinzie, Mitole, Vino Rosso
Older Dirt Female — Blue Prize (ARG), Elate, Midnight Bisou
Male Sprinter — Imperial Hint, Mitole, World of Trouble
Female Sprinter — Belvoir Bay (GB), Come Dancing, Covfefe
Male Turf Horse — Bricks and Mortar, Mo Forza, World of Trouble
Female Turf Horse — Got Stormy, Sistercharlie (IRE), Uni (GB)
Steeplechase Horse — Brain Power (IRE), Scorpiancer (IRE), Winston C (IRE)
Owner — Gary Barber, Peter Brant, Klaravich Stables, Inc. and William H. Lawrence
Breeder — Calumet Farm, Godolphin, George Strawbridge Jr.
Trainer — Steve Asmussen, Chad Brown, Brad Cox
Jockey — Javier Castellano, Irad Ortiz, Jr., Jose Ortiz
Apprentice Jockey — Julio Correa, Angel Diaz, Kazushi Kimura
