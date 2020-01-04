Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2019 Eclipse Awards Finalists

January 4, 2020 1:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

To be announced Thursday, Jan. 23 at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.:

Horse of the Year — Bricks and Mortar, Maximum Security, Mitole

Two-Year-Old Male — Maxfield, Storm the Court, Structor

Two-Year-Old Filly — Bast, British Idiom, Sharing

Advertisement

Three-Year-Old Male — Code of Honor, Maximum Security, Omaha Beach

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Three-Year-Old Filly — Covfefe, Guarana, Serengeti Empress

Older Dirt Male — McKinzie, Mitole, Vino Rosso

Older Dirt Female — Blue Prize (ARG), Elate, Midnight Bisou

Male Sprinter — Imperial Hint, Mitole, World of Trouble

Female Sprinter — Belvoir Bay (GB), Come Dancing, Covfefe

Male Turf Horse — Bricks and Mortar, Mo Forza, World of Trouble

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Female Turf Horse — Got Stormy, Sistercharlie (IRE), Uni (GB)

Steeplechase Horse — Brain Power (IRE), Scorpiancer (IRE), Winston C (IRE)

Owner — Gary Barber, Peter Brant, Klaravich Stables, Inc. and William H. Lawrence

Breeder — Calumet Farm, Godolphin, George Strawbridge Jr.

Trainer — Steve Asmussen, Chad Brown, Brad Cox

Jockey — Javier Castellano, Irad Ortiz, Jr., Jose Ortiz

Apprentice Jockey — Julio Correa, Angel Diaz, Kazushi Kimura

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1942: FDR commits to biggest arms buildup in US history