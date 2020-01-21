Listen Live Sports

2020 Hall of Fame Voting

January 21, 2020 6:52 pm
 
397 votes cast, 298 needed

x-Derek Jeter 396 (99.7 percent), Larry Walker 304 (76.6), Curt Schilling 278 (70.0), Roger Clemens 242 (61.0), Barry Bonds 241 (60.7), Omar Vizquel 209 (52.6), Scott Rolen 140 (35.3), Billy Wagner 126 (31.7), Gary Sheffield 121 (30.5), Todd Helton 116 (29.2), Manny Ramírez 112 (28.2), Jeff Kent 109 (27.5), Andruw Jones 77 (19.4), Sammy Sosa 55 (13.9), Andy Pettitte 45 (11.3), x-Bobby Abreu 22 (5.5).

Received fewer than 20 votes (less than 5 percent): x-Paul Konerko 10 (2.5), x-Jason Giambi 6 (1.5), x-Alfonso Soriano 6 (1.5), x-Eric Chávez 2 (0.5), x-Cliff Lee 2 (0.5), x-Adam Dunn 1, Brad Penny 1 (0.3), x-Raúl Ibañez 1 (0.3), x-J.J. Putz 1 (0.3), x-Josh Beckett 0, x-Heath Bell 0, x-Chone Figgins 0, x-Rafael Furcal 0, x-Carlos Peña 0, x-Brian Roberts 0, x-José Valverde 0.

x-first year on ballot

