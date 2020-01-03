Listen Live Sports

2020 NFL Draft Order

January 3, 2020 3:58 pm
 
< a min read
      
Draft: April 23-25 at Las Vegas
Opponents
W L T Pct W L T Pct
1. Cincinnati 2 14 0 .125 141 114 1 .553
2. Washington 3 13 0 .188 128 127 1 .502
3. Detroit 3 12 1 .219 129 126 1 .506
4. N.Y. Giants 4 12 0 .250 120 134 2 .473
5. Miami 5 11 0 .313 124 132 0 .484
6. L.A. Chargers 5 11 0 .313 131 124 1 .514
7. Carolina 5 11 0 .313 140 115 1 .549
8. Arizona 5 10 1 .344 135 120 1 .529
9. Jacksonville 6 10 0 .375 124 132 0 .484
10. Cleveland 6 10 0 .375 136 119 1 .533
11. N.Y. Jets 7 9 0 .438 121 135 0 .473
12. Raiders 7 9 0 .438 123 132 1 .482
13. Indianapolis 7 9 0 .438 126 130 0 .492
14. Tampa Bay 7 9 0 .438 127 127 2 .500
15. Denver 7 9 0 .438 130 125 1 .510
16. Atlanta 7 9 0 .438 139 116 1 .545
17. Dallas 8 8 0 .500 122 133 1 .479
18. a-Pittsburgh 8 8 0 .500 128 127 1 .502
19. b-Chicago 8 8 0 .500 129 125 2 .508
20. c-L.A. Rams 9 7 0 .563 136 118 2 .535
To be determined after playoffs
21. Philadelphia 9 7 0 .563 116 139 1 .455
22. Tennessee 9 7 0 .563 125 131 0 .488
23. Buffalo 10 6 0 .625 118 138 0 .461
24. Minnesota 10 6 0 .625 121 133 2 .477
25. a-Houston 10 6 0 .625 133 123 0 .520
26. Seattle 11 5 0 .688 135 119 2 .531
27. New England 12 4 0 .750 120 136 0 .469
28. Kansas City 12 4 0 .750 130 125 1 .510
29. Green Bay 13 3 0 .813 115 139 2 .453
30. New Orleans 13 3 0 .813 124 131 1 .486
31. San Francisco 13 3 0 .813 128 126 2 .504
32. Baltimore 14 2 0 .875 126 129 1 .494

a-traded to Miami

b-traded to Raiders

c-traded to Jacksonville

— The winner of the Super Bowl game shall select last and the loser shall select next-to-last in all rounds, regardless of the record of such participating clubs in the regular season.

— The losers of the conference championship games shall select 29th and 30th in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.

— The losers of the divisional playoff games shall select in the 25th through 28th positions in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.

— The losers of the wild-card games shall select in the 21st through 24th positions in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.

— Clubs not participating in the playoffs shall select in the first through 20th positions in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.

