Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

3rd horse in three days dies at Santa Anita in training

January 19, 2020 11:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A third horse died in three days at Santa Anita when it collided with another horse during training hours on Sunday.

Tikkun Olam, a 4-year-old gelding trained by Eric Kuljac, was euthanized because of his undisclosed injuries. The other horse apparently wasn’t injured.

Santa Anita has had five horse deaths since Dec. 26, two days before the winter-spring meet began. Last year, 37 horses died at the Southern California racetrack.

Tikkun Olam had one win in nine career starts and earnings of $40,743. His death was the first on the main dirt surface.

Advertisement

On Friday, Harliss, a 6-year-old gelding, broke his ankle after running in a race. On Saturday, Uncontainable, a 5-year-old gelding, suffered the same ankle injury in the stretch. Both were running in turf races.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SATCOM Hawkeye II satellite dish aids disaster task force

Today in History

1778: First American military court-martial trial begins