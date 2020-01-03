Listen Live Sports

3rd-tier Tranmere beats Watford, to play Man Utd in FA Cup

January 23, 2020 5:57 pm
 
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Third-tier club Tranmere set up a fourth-round match with Manchester United in the FA Cup after beating Premier League team Watford 2-1 after extra time on Thursday.

Watford paid the price for fielding a severely understrength lineup for the replay at Prenton Park, which came just two days after Nigel Pearson’s relegation-threatened team played a game in the league.

Substitute Paul Mullin, who scored the equalizer in the first game that saw Tranmere rally from three goals down to draw 3-3, grabbed the winner in the replay in the 104th minute.

Man United also needed a replay to advance and will head to Tranmere on Sunday on the back of two straight losses in the Premier League, the most recent being 2-0 at home to Burnley on Wednesday that saw fans remonstrate against the club’s American ownership.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

