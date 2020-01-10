Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

49ers activate LB Kwon Alexander from injured reserve

January 10, 2020 4:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers activated linebacker Kwon Alexander from injured reserve Friday to make him eligible for the team’s playoff opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Alexander initially got injured on Oct. 31 when he tore his pectoral muscle in a win at Arizona. He was placed on injured reserve and wasn’t expected back this soon.

Alexander managed to heal more quickly than anticipated and returned to practice last week and was cleared by doctors to play Saturday against the Vikings.

Alexander is a key part of San Francisco’s defense with his speed in coverage and the energy he brings to the unit. He had 34 tackles, four passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and a half-sack in eight games this season.

Advertisement

The 49ers placed defensive lineman Kentavius Street on injured reserve with a knee injury to make room on the 53-man roster.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program