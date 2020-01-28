Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

76ers’ All-Star C Embiid returns from torn ligament in hand

January 28, 2020 7:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid returned to the Philadelphia 76ers’ lineup three weeks after surgery on a torn ligament in a finger in his left hand.

Embiid was in the starting lineup wearing No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant instead of his usual No. 21 for Tuesday’s game against Golden State. The Sixers went 6-3 without Embiid, their All-Star center who returned for each of their last two practices. He’s the first Sixer to be voted to three straight All-Star Games since Allen Iverson.

Embiid has averaged 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds in 31 games this season. He joined the rest of the 76ers in warming up in No. 8 or No. 24 jerseys in honor of Bryant, who was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash.

___

Advertisement

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots perform 'Elephant Walk'

Today in History

2002: President George Bush nicknames 'axis of evil' during SOTU