Abilene Christian 70, Cent. Arkansas 69, OT

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (11-8)

Ricks 7-17 5-6 24, Miller 2-6 2-4 8, Pleasant 4-9 2-3 11, Kohl 1-6 4-6 6, Mason 6-9 0-1 14, Simmons 0-3 2-3 2, Lenox 1-3 0-0 2, Daniels 0-3 0-0 0, Gayman 1-4 0-0 3, Howell 0-1 0-0 0, Cameron 0-0 0-0 0, Hiepler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 15-23 70.

CENT. ARKANSAS (5-15)

Bergersen 5-11 3-4 16, Koval 2-9 2-4 6, Kayouloud 4-8 2-4 11, Jones 6-12 0-0 12, Weidenaar 3-6 6-8 14, Chatham 1-3 0-0 2, Baker 1-5 2-2 5, Shittu 1-1 0-0 2, Cooper 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-55 16-24 69.

Halftime_Cent. Arkansas 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 11-28 (Ricks 5-9, Mason 2-3, Miller 2-6, Gayman 1-1, Pleasant 1-4, Lenox 0-1, Daniels 0-2, Simmons 0-2), Cent. Arkansas 7-23 (Bergersen 3-5, Weidenaar 2-5, Kayouloud 1-3, Baker 1-4, Jones 0-3, Koval 0-3). Fouled Out_Mason, Chatham. Rebounds_Abilene Christian 27 (Kohl 7), Cent. Arkansas 46 (Koval 13). Assists_Abilene Christian 12 (Pleasant 3), Cent. Arkansas 11 (Jones 5). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 25, Cent. Arkansas 21. A_1,486 (5,320).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.