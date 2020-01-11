Listen Live Sports

Adams, Parrish lead Rice past FIU 92-78

January 11, 2020 5:17 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Ako Adams had 19 points to lead five Rice players in double figures as the Owls topped Florida International 92-78 on Saturday. Josh Parrish added 18 points for the Owls. Chris Mullins chipped in 14, Drew Peterson scored 13 and Trey Murphy III had 12. Peterson also had 11 rebounds for the Owls.

Devon Andrews had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (11-6, 2-2 Conference USA). Trejon Jacob added 19 points and seven rebounds. Osasumwen Osaghae had 18 points and eight rebounds.

Rice (9-8, 1-3), which snapped its four-game losing streak, plays Louisiana Tech on the road on Thursday. Florida International plays UAB at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

