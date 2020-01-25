Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Adams scores 24 to carry Austin Peay past Belmont 86-78

January 25, 2020 7:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordyn Adams had 24 points as Austin Peay extended its winning streak to eight games, topping Belmont 86-78 on Saturday.

Eli Abaev had 18 points and nine rebounds for Austin Peay (14-7, 8-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Carlos Paez added 13 points. Terry Taylor had 13 points and 17 rebounds.

Grayson Murphy scored a career-high 23 points and had 10 assists for the Bruins (14-7, 5-3). Tyler Scanlon added 18 points. Adam Kunkel had 13 points and six rebounds.

Austin Peay plays Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at home on Thursday. Belmont plays Tennessee Tech on the road on Thursday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in