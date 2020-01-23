Listen Live Sports

Adamu’s layup lifts Montana State over Weber State 62-61

January 23, 2020 11:39 pm
 
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Amin Adamu scored on a layup with 3 seconds left to lift Montana State to a 62-61 win over Weber State on Thursday night.

Jubrile Belo had 17 points and 12 rebounds and hit 9 of 11 free throws. He added three blocks for the Bobcats, who overcame a 13-point deficit from early in the second half.

Harald Frey had 19 points for Montana State (10-9, 4-4 Big Sky Conference). Adamu added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Jerrick Harding had 31 points for the Wildcats (6-13, 2-6). Kham Davis added nine rebounds. Tim Fuller had nine rebounds.

Montana State plays Idaho State on the road on Saturday. Weber State takes on Montana at home on Saturday.

