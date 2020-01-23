AFC Champion Playoff Statistics

Kansas City Chiefs COMP PASSING ATT COM PCT YARDS TD INT Mahomes 70 46 65.7 615 8 0 TEAM 70 46 65.7 608 8 0 OPPONENTS 84 53 63.1 558 4 0

RUSHING ATT YARDS AVG LONG TD Mahomes 15 106 7.1 27t 1 D.Williams 29 92 3.2 26 3 Watkins 1 14 14.0 14 0 Hill 2 11 5.5 7 0 Thompson 1 7 7.0 7 0 TEAM 48 230 4.8 27t 4 OPPONENTS 44 179 4.1 13 2

RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD Kelce 13 164 12.6 28 3 Watkins 9 190 21.1 60t 1 Hill 8 108 13.5 26 2 D.Williams 7 65 9.3 17t 1 Hardman 3 27 9.0 13 0 Robinson 3 35 11.7 24 0 Bell 2 15 7.5 8t 1 Yelder 1 11 11.0 11 0 TEAM 46 615 13.4 60t 8 OPPONENTS 53 625 11.8 54t 4

INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD TEAM 0 0 0.0 0 0 OPPONENTS 0 0 0.0 0 0

GROSS NET IN PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK Colquitt 6 245 40.8 34.2 2 50 1 TEAM 7 245 35.0 29.3 2 50 1 OPPONENTS 6 276 46.0 44.7 3 53 0

PUNT RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD Hardman 2 8 4.0 7 0 Hill 1 0 0.0 0 0 Lucas 1 0 0.0 0 0 TEAM 4 8 2.0 7 0 OPPONENTS 2 20 10.0 11 0

KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD Hardman 10 228 22.8 58 0 Hill 1 19 19.0 19 0 TEAM 11 247 22.5 58 0 OPPONENTS 7 112 16.0 26 0

SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT TEAM 7 42 13 24 0 86 OPPONENTS 31 10 7 7 0 55

SCORING XP XPA FG FGA LONG PTS Butker 11 12 1 1 24 14 TEAM 11 12 1 1 24 75 OPPONENTS 7 7 2 3 31 54

