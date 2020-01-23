AFC Champion Playoff Statistics

|Kansas City Chiefs
|
|COMP
|PASSING
|ATT
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|TD
|INT
|Mahomes
|70
|46
|65.7
|615
|8
|0
|TEAM
|70
|46
|65.7
|608
|8
|0
|OPPONENTS
|84
|53
|63.1
|558
|4
|0
|RUSHING
|ATT
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Mahomes
|15
|106
|7.1
|27t
|1
|D.Williams
|29
|92
|3.2
|26
|3
|Watkins
|1
|14
|14.0
|14
|0
|Hill
|2
|11
|5.5
|7
|0
|Thompson
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|TEAM
|48
|230
|4.8
|27t
|4
|OPPONENTS
|44
|179
|4.1
|13
|2
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kelce
|13
|164
|12.6
|28
|3
|Watkins
|9
|190
|21.1
|60t
|1
|Hill
|8
|108
|13.5
|26
|2
|D.Williams
|7
|65
|9.3
|17t
|1
|Hardman
|3
|27
|9.0
|13
|0
|Robinson
|3
|35
|11.7
|24
|0
|Bell
|2
|15
|7.5
|8t
|1
|Yelder
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|TEAM
|46
|615
|13.4
|60t
|8
|OPPONENTS
|53
|625
|11.8
|54t
|4
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|TEAM
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|OPPONENTS
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Colquitt
|6
|245
|40.8
|34.2
|2
|50
|1
|TEAM
|7
|245
|35.0
|29.3
|2
|50
|1
|OPPONENTS
|6
|276
|46.0
|44.7
|3
|53
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hardman
|2
|8
|4.0
|7
|0
|Hill
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Lucas
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|4
|8
|2.0
|7
|0
|OPPONENTS
|2
|20
|10.0
|11
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hardman
|10
|228
|22.8
|58
|0
|Hill
|1
|19
|19.0
|19
|0
|TEAM
|11
|247
|22.5
|58
|0
|OPPONENTS
|7
|112
|16.0
|26
|0
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|7
|42
|13
|24
|0
|86
|OPPONENTS
|31
|10
|7
|7
|0
|55
|SCORING
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|LONG
|PTS
|Butker
|11
|12
|1
|1
|24
|14
|TEAM
|11
|12
|1
|1
|24
|75
|OPPONENTS
|7
|7
|2
|3
|31
|54
