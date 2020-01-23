Listen Live Sports

AFC Champion Playoff Statistics

January 23, 2020 11:04 am
 
< a min read
      
Kansas City Chiefs
COMP
PASSING ATT COM PCT YARDS TD INT
Mahomes 70 46 65.7 615 8 0
TEAM 70 46 65.7 608 8 0
OPPONENTS 84 53 63.1 558 4 0
RUSHING ATT YARDS AVG LONG TD
Mahomes 15 106 7.1 27t 1
D.Williams 29 92 3.2 26 3
Watkins 1 14 14.0 14 0
Hill 2 11 5.5 7 0
Thompson 1 7 7.0 7 0
TEAM 48 230 4.8 27t 4
OPPONENTS 44 179 4.1 13 2
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Kelce 13 164 12.6 28 3
Watkins 9 190 21.1 60t 1
Hill 8 108 13.5 26 2
D.Williams 7 65 9.3 17t 1
Hardman 3 27 9.0 13 0
Robinson 3 35 11.7 24 0
Bell 2 15 7.5 8t 1
Yelder 1 11 11.0 11 0
TEAM 46 615 13.4 60t 8
OPPONENTS 53 625 11.8 54t 4
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
TEAM 0 0 0.0 0 0
OPPONENTS 0 0 0.0 0 0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Colquitt 6 245 40.8 34.2 2 50 1
TEAM 7 245 35.0 29.3 2 50 1
OPPONENTS 6 276 46.0 44.7 3 53 0
PUNT RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Hardman 2 8 4.0 7 0
Hill 1 0 0.0 0 0
Lucas 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 4 8 2.0 7 0
OPPONENTS 2 20 10.0 11 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Hardman 10 228 22.8 58 0
Hill 1 19 19.0 19 0
TEAM 11 247 22.5 58 0
OPPONENTS 7 112 16.0 26 0
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 7 42 13 24 0 86
OPPONENTS 31 10 7 7 0 55
SCORING XP XPA FG FGA LONG PTS
Butker 11 12 1 1 24 14
TEAM 11 12 1 1 24 75
OPPONENTS 7 7 2 3 31 54

