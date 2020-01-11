Listen Live Sports

Agnew scores 20 to lead North Alabama past Lipscomb 82-69

January 11, 2020 8:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian Agnew had a season-high 20 points as North Alabama ended its nine-game road losing streak, defeating Lipscomb 82-69 on Saturday.

Agnew hit 9 of 10 foul shots.

Jamari Blackmon had 19 points for North Alabama (7-10, 2-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Mervin James added 16 points and Emanuel Littles had 14 rebounds.

North Alabama entered the locker room at halftime trailing 34-32, but the Lions were able to outscore the Bisons 50-35 in the second half to roll to the victory. The Lions’ 50 second-half points marked a season high for the team.

Greg Jones scored a career-high 21 points for the Bisons (7-10, 2-2). Ahsan Asadullah added 17 points, six assists and three blocks. Andrew Fleming had 11 points and six rebounds.

North Alabama matches up against Stetson at home on Thursday. Lipscomb plays NJIT on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

