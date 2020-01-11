Listen Live Sports

Agosto lifts LIU-Brooklyn past Fairleigh Dickinson 84-70

January 11, 2020 7:20 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Jashaun Agosto had 20 points as Long Island-Brooklyn topped Fairleigh Dickinson 84-70 on Saturday.

Agosto hit 9 of 11 shots.

Raiquan Clark had 19 points and eight rebounds for Long Island-Brooklyn (7-9, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Jermaine Jackson Jr. added 14 points. Virshon Cotton had 12 points for the home team.

Ty Flowers, the Sharks’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (3 of 15).

Kaleb Bishop had 17 points for the Knights (3-12, 1-3). Brandon Powell added 14 points. Xzavier Malone-Key had 12 points.

Long Island-Brooklyn takes on St. Francis (NY) on the road on Wednesday. Fairleigh Dickinson faces St. Francis (Pa.) at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

