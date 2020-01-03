AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|35
|20
|8
|2
|5
|47
|97
|90
|Hershey
|34
|19
|10
|2
|3
|43
|96
|89
|Providence
|36
|20
|13
|1
|2
|43
|115
|93
|Springfield
|37
|19
|16
|2
|0
|40
|110
|104
|WB/Scranton
|35
|17
|13
|3
|2
|39
|92
|105
|Charlotte
|32
|16
|13
|3
|0
|35
|94
|87
|Bridgeport
|36
|13
|18
|4
|1
|31
|81
|114
|Lehigh Valley
|34
|12
|17
|1
|4
|29
|75
|98
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|33
|21
|8
|2
|2
|46
|105
|77
|Utica
|35
|20
|11
|2
|2
|44
|126
|107
|Toronto
|33
|19
|11
|2
|1
|41
|110
|104
|Belleville
|34
|19
|12
|2
|1
|41
|125
|114
|Laval
|36
|18
|14
|3
|1
|40
|105
|105
|Syracuse
|34
|17
|14
|2
|1
|37
|113
|115
|Cleveland
|34
|16
|15
|1
|2
|35
|94
|92
|Binghamton
|34
|13
|17
|4
|0
|30
|88
|111
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|35
|24
|5
|4
|2
|54
|119
|78
|Iowa
|35
|19
|12
|2
|2
|42
|106
|104
|Chicago
|36
|16
|16
|3
|1
|36
|87
|102
|Rockford
|33
|17
|15
|0
|1
|35
|93
|103
|Manitoba
|36
|17
|19
|0
|0
|34
|102
|113
|San Antonio
|35
|12
|14
|5
|4
|33
|100
|107
|Grand Rapids
|35
|14
|17
|2
|2
|32
|100
|119
|Texas
|35
|14
|17
|2
|2
|32
|99
|118
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|32
|25
|7
|0
|0
|50
|125
|79
|Stockton
|31
|20
|6
|2
|3
|45
|128
|95
|Colorado
|31
|18
|10
|2
|1
|39
|102
|88
|Ontario
|34
|15
|15
|3
|1
|34
|90
|126
|Bakersfield
|31
|13
|13
|4
|1
|31
|94
|113
|San Diego
|29
|12
|14
|2
|1
|27
|93
|94
|San Jose
|30
|10
|18
|0
|2
|22
|95
|115
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Rochester 4, Belleville 3
Cleveland 3, Milwaukee 2
Syracuse 8, Toronto 2
Springfield 3, Utica 2
Binghamton 3, Bridgeport 1
Hartford 3, Providence 1
Hershey 6, WB/Scranton 2
Laval 4, Lehigh Valley 0
Iowa 5, Rockford 1
Colorado 1, Manitoba 0
Grand Rapids 5, San Antonio 3
Tucson 5, San Jose 1
Bakersfield 3, San Diego 2
Stockton 6, Ontario 3
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Bridgeport at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
