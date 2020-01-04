AHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 36 21 8 2 5 49 100 91 Hershey 35 20 10 2 3 45 98 90 Providence 37 20 14 1 2 43 115 97 Springfield 38 20 16 2 0 42 116 107 WB/Scranton 36 17 14 3 2 39 95 111 Charlotte 33 17 13 3 0 37 98 87 Bridgeport 37 13 19 4 1 31 82 116 Lehigh Valley 35 12 18 1 4 29 78 103

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 34 21 9 2 2 46 107 82 Utica 36 20 12 2 2 44 127 110 Toronto 34 20 11 2 1 43 115 106 Belleville 35 20 12 2 1 43 130 117 Laval 37 19 14 3 1 42 108 107 Syracuse 35 17 15 2 1 37 115 118 Cleveland 35 17 15 1 2 37 99 96 Binghamton 34 13 17 4 0 30 88 111

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 36 24 6 4 2 54 123 83 Iowa 36 20 12 2 2 44 111 105 Manitoba 37 18 19 0 0 36 106 116 Chicago 37 16 17 3 1 36 88 107 Rockford 33 17 15 0 1 35 93 103 Texas 36 15 17 2 2 34 103 118 San Antonio 35 12 14 5 4 33 100 107 Grand Rapids 36 14 18 2 2 32 100 123

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 33 25 7 1 0 51 129 84 Stockton 32 20 7 2 3 45 129 97 Colorado 32 18 10 3 1 40 105 92 Ontario 35 16 15 3 1 36 92 127 Bakersfield 32 14 13 4 1 33 96 114 San Diego 30 12 14 2 2 28 94 96 San Jose 31 11 18 0 2 24 100 119

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Milwaukee 4

Toronto 5, Rochester 2

Belleville 5, Lehigh Valley 3

Hartford 3, Utica 1

Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1

Laval 3, Syracuse 2

Manitoba 4, Colorado 3

Charlotte 4, Providence 0

Springfield 6, WB/Scranton 3

Iowa 5, Chicago 1

Texas 4, Grand Rapids 0

Ontario 2, Stockton 1

San Jose 5, Tucson 4

Bakersfield 2, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

