AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|36
|21
|8
|2
|5
|49
|100
|91
|Hershey
|35
|20
|10
|2
|3
|45
|98
|90
|Providence
|37
|20
|14
|1
|2
|43
|115
|97
|Springfield
|38
|20
|16
|2
|0
|42
|116
|107
|WB/Scranton
|36
|17
|14
|3
|2
|39
|95
|111
|Charlotte
|33
|17
|13
|3
|0
|37
|98
|87
|Bridgeport
|37
|13
|19
|4
|1
|31
|82
|116
|Lehigh Valley
|35
|12
|18
|1
|4
|29
|78
|103
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|34
|21
|9
|2
|2
|46
|107
|82
|Utica
|36
|20
|12
|2
|2
|44
|127
|110
|Toronto
|34
|20
|11
|2
|1
|43
|115
|106
|Belleville
|35
|20
|12
|2
|1
|43
|130
|117
|Laval
|37
|19
|14
|3
|1
|42
|108
|107
|Syracuse
|35
|17
|15
|2
|1
|37
|115
|118
|Cleveland
|35
|17
|15
|1
|2
|37
|99
|96
|Binghamton
|34
|13
|17
|4
|0
|30
|88
|111
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|36
|24
|6
|4
|2
|54
|123
|83
|Iowa
|36
|20
|12
|2
|2
|44
|111
|105
|Manitoba
|37
|18
|19
|0
|0
|36
|106
|116
|Chicago
|37
|16
|17
|3
|1
|36
|88
|107
|Rockford
|33
|17
|15
|0
|1
|35
|93
|103
|Texas
|36
|15
|17
|2
|2
|34
|103
|118
|San Antonio
|35
|12
|14
|5
|4
|33
|100
|107
|Grand Rapids
|36
|14
|18
|2
|2
|32
|100
|123
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|33
|25
|7
|1
|0
|51
|129
|84
|Stockton
|32
|20
|7
|2
|3
|45
|129
|97
|Colorado
|32
|18
|10
|3
|1
|40
|105
|92
|Ontario
|35
|16
|15
|3
|1
|36
|92
|127
|Bakersfield
|32
|14
|13
|4
|1
|33
|96
|114
|San Diego
|30
|12
|14
|2
|2
|28
|94
|96
|San Jose
|31
|11
|18
|0
|2
|24
|100
|119
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Milwaukee 4
Toronto 5, Rochester 2
Belleville 5, Lehigh Valley 3
Hartford 3, Utica 1
Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1
Laval 3, Syracuse 2
Manitoba 4, Colorado 3
Charlotte 4, Providence 0
Springfield 6, WB/Scranton 3
Iowa 5, Chicago 1
Texas 4, Grand Rapids 0
Ontario 2, Stockton 1
San Jose 5, Tucson 4
Bakersfield 2, San Diego 1
Sunday’s Games
Bridgeport at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.
