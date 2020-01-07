Listen Live Sports

AHL Glance

January 7, 2020 10:09 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 36 21 8 2 5 49 100 91
Hershey 36 21 10 2 3 47 102 92
Providence 38 20 15 1 2 43 116 101
Springfield 38 20 16 2 0 42 116 107
Charlotte 34 18 13 3 0 39 102 88
WB/Scranton 36 17 14 3 2 39 95 111
Lehigh Valley 36 13 18 1 4 31 82 105
Bridgeport 38 13 20 4 1 31 84 120

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 34 21 9 2 2 46 107 82
Utica 36 20 12 2 2 44 127 110
Toronto 35 20 12 2 1 43 117 110
Belleville 35 20 12 2 1 43 130 117
Laval 37 19 14 3 1 42 108 107
Syracuse 35 17 15 2 1 37 115 118
Cleveland 35 17 15 1 2 37 99 96
Binghamton 34 13 17 4 0 30 88 111

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 36 24 6 4 2 54 123 83
Iowa 36 20 12 2 2 44 111 105
Chicago 38 17 17 3 1 38 91 109
Manitoba 37 18 19 0 0 36 106 116
Rockford 34 17 16 0 1 35 95 106
San Antonio 36 13 14 5 4 35 105 111
Texas 36 15 17 2 2 34 103 118
Grand Rapids 37 14 19 2 2 32 104 128

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 33 25 7 1 0 51 129 84
Stockton 32 20 7 2 3 45 129 97
Colorado 32 18 10 3 1 40 105 92
Ontario 35 16 15 3 1 36 92 127
Bakersfield 32 14 13 4 1 33 96 114
San Diego 30 12 14 2 2 28 94 96
San Jose 31 11 18 0 2 24 100 119

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

