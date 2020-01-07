AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|36
|21
|8
|2
|5
|49
|100
|91
|Hershey
|36
|21
|10
|2
|3
|47
|102
|92
|Providence
|38
|20
|15
|1
|2
|43
|116
|101
|Springfield
|38
|20
|16
|2
|0
|42
|116
|107
|Charlotte
|34
|18
|13
|3
|0
|39
|102
|88
|WB/Scranton
|36
|17
|14
|3
|2
|39
|95
|111
|Lehigh Valley
|36
|13
|18
|1
|4
|31
|82
|105
|Bridgeport
|38
|13
|20
|4
|1
|31
|84
|120
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|34
|21
|9
|2
|2
|46
|107
|82
|Utica
|36
|20
|12
|2
|2
|44
|127
|110
|Toronto
|35
|20
|12
|2
|1
|43
|117
|110
|Belleville
|35
|20
|12
|2
|1
|43
|130
|117
|Laval
|37
|19
|14
|3
|1
|42
|108
|107
|Syracuse
|35
|17
|15
|2
|1
|37
|115
|118
|Cleveland
|35
|17
|15
|1
|2
|37
|99
|96
|Binghamton
|34
|13
|17
|4
|0
|30
|88
|111
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|36
|24
|6
|4
|2
|54
|123
|83
|Iowa
|36
|20
|12
|2
|2
|44
|111
|105
|Chicago
|38
|17
|17
|3
|1
|38
|91
|109
|Manitoba
|37
|18
|19
|0
|0
|36
|106
|116
|Rockford
|34
|17
|16
|0
|1
|35
|95
|106
|San Antonio
|36
|13
|14
|5
|4
|35
|105
|111
|Texas
|36
|15
|17
|2
|2
|34
|103
|118
|Grand Rapids
|37
|14
|19
|2
|2
|32
|104
|128
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|33
|25
|7
|1
|0
|51
|129
|84
|Stockton
|32
|20
|7
|2
|3
|45
|129
|97
|Colorado
|32
|18
|10
|3
|1
|40
|105
|92
|Ontario
|35
|16
|15
|3
|1
|36
|92
|127
|Bakersfield
|32
|14
|13
|4
|1
|33
|96
|114
|San Diego
|30
|12
|14
|2
|2
|28
|94
|96
|San Jose
|31
|11
|18
|0
|2
|24
|100
|119
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
