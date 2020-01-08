Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL Glance

January 8, 2020 10:09 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 37 22 8 2 5 51 102 92
Hershey 37 21 11 2 3 47 103 94
Providence 38 20 15 1 2 43 116 101
Springfield 38 20 16 2 0 42 116 107
Charlotte 35 19 13 3 0 41 108 91
WB/Scranton 37 17 15 3 2 39 98 117
Lehigh Valley 36 13 18 1 4 31 82 105
Bridgeport 38 13 20 4 1 31 84 120

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 35 21 9 2 3 47 110 86
Utica 37 21 12 2 2 46 130 112
Toronto 35 20 12 2 1 43 117 110
Belleville 36 20 13 2 1 43 132 120
Laval 37 19 14 3 1 42 108 107
Syracuse 35 17 15 2 1 37 115 118
Cleveland 35 17 15 1 2 37 99 96
Binghamton 35 14 17 4 0 32 92 114

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 37 24 7 4 2 54 125 86
Iowa 36 20 12 2 2 44 111 105
Chicago 38 17 17 3 1 38 91 109
Rockford 35 18 16 0 1 37 99 107
Manitoba 38 18 20 0 0 36 107 120
San Antonio 36 13 14 5 4 35 105 111
Texas 36 15 17 2 2 34 103 118
Grand Rapids 38 15 19 2 2 34 107 130

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 33 25 7 1 0 51 129 84
Stockton 32 20 7 2 3 45 129 97
Colorado 32 18 10 3 1 40 105 92
Ontario 35 16 15 3 1 36 92 127
Bakersfield 32 14 13 4 1 33 96 114
San Diego 30 12 14 2 2 28 94 96
San Jose 31 11 18 0 2 24 100 119

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Utica 3, Belleville 2

Advertisement

Hartford 2, Hershey 1

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

Binghamton 4, Rochester 3

Charlotte 6, WB/Scranton 3

Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 2

Rockford 4, Manitoba 1

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1945: US invades Luzon in Philippines