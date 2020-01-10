AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|38
|23
|8
|2
|5
|53
|108
|95
|Hershey
|38
|22
|11
|2
|3
|49
|105
|95
|Springfield
|39
|21
|16
|2
|0
|44
|120
|107
|Providence
|38
|20
|15
|1
|2
|43
|116
|101
|Charlotte
|36
|19
|14
|3
|0
|41
|111
|97
|WB/Scranton
|38
|17
|15
|3
|3
|40
|99
|119
|Lehigh Valley
|37
|13
|19
|1
|4
|31
|84
|110
|Bridgeport
|39
|13
|21
|4
|1
|31
|84
|124
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|38
|22
|12
|2
|2
|48
|135
|114
|Rochester
|36
|21
|10
|2
|3
|47
|111
|91
|Belleville
|37
|21
|13
|2
|1
|45
|137
|121
|Laval
|38
|20
|14
|3
|1
|44
|115
|112
|Toronto
|35
|20
|12
|2
|1
|43
|117
|110
|Syracuse
|36
|17
|16
|2
|1
|37
|120
|125
|Cleveland
|36
|17
|16
|1
|2
|37
|101
|101
|Binghamton
|36
|15
|17
|4
|0
|34
|97
|116
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|38
|25
|7
|4
|2
|56
|127
|86
|Iowa
|38
|21
|12
|3
|2
|47
|117
|111
|Chicago
|39
|18
|17
|3
|1
|40
|96
|111
|Rockford
|36
|18
|17
|0
|1
|37
|99
|109
|Manitoba
|39
|18
|21
|0
|0
|36
|107
|121
|Grand Rapids
|39
|16
|19
|2
|2
|36
|108
|130
|San Antonio
|37
|13
|15
|5
|4
|35
|107
|116
|Texas
|36
|15
|17
|2
|2
|34
|103
|118
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|34
|25
|8
|1
|0
|51
|130
|89
|Stockton
|33
|21
|7
|2
|3
|47
|133
|99
|Colorado
|33
|19
|10
|3
|1
|42
|110
|93
|Ontario
|37
|16
|17
|3
|1
|36
|95
|141
|Bakersfield
|34
|15
|14
|4
|1
|35
|103
|121
|San Diego
|32
|13
|15
|2
|2
|30
|100
|102
|San Jose
|32
|12
|18
|0
|2
|26
|109
|119
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Grand Rapids 1, Manitoba 0
Laval 7, Syracuse 5
Utica 5, Lehigh Valley 2
Binghamton 5, Cleveland 2
Belleville 5, Rochester 1
Springfield 4, Bridgeport 0
Hershey 2, WB/Scranton 1
Hartford 6, Charlotte 3
Milwaukee 2, Rockford 0
Chicago 5, San Antonio 2
Toronto 0, Texas 0
Colorado 5, Tucson 1
Bakersfield 5, Ontario 3
San Diego 4, Iowa 3
Saturday’s Games
Rockford at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Iowa at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Laval at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Belleville at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
