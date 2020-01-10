Listen Live Sports

AHL Glance

January 10, 2020 10:09 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 38 23 8 2 5 53 108 95
Hershey 38 22 11 2 3 49 105 95
Springfield 39 21 16 2 0 44 120 107
Providence 38 20 15 1 2 43 116 101
Charlotte 36 19 14 3 0 41 111 97
WB/Scranton 38 17 15 3 3 40 99 119
Lehigh Valley 37 13 19 1 4 31 84 110
Bridgeport 39 13 21 4 1 31 84 124

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 38 22 12 2 2 48 135 114
Rochester 36 21 10 2 3 47 111 91
Belleville 37 21 13 2 1 45 137 121
Laval 38 20 14 3 1 44 115 112
Toronto 35 20 12 2 1 43 117 110
Syracuse 36 17 16 2 1 37 120 125
Cleveland 36 17 16 1 2 37 101 101
Binghamton 36 15 17 4 0 34 97 116

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 38 25 7 4 2 56 127 86
Iowa 38 21 12 3 2 47 117 111
Chicago 39 18 17 3 1 40 96 111
Rockford 36 18 17 0 1 37 99 109
Manitoba 39 18 21 0 0 36 107 121
Grand Rapids 39 16 19 2 2 36 108 130
San Antonio 37 13 15 5 4 35 107 116
Texas 36 15 17 2 2 34 103 118

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 34 25 8 1 0 51 130 89
Stockton 33 21 7 2 3 47 133 99
Colorado 33 19 10 3 1 42 110 93
Ontario 37 16 17 3 1 36 95 141
Bakersfield 34 15 14 4 1 35 103 121
San Diego 32 13 15 2 2 30 100 102
San Jose 32 12 18 0 2 26 109 119

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 1, Manitoba 0

Laval 7, Syracuse 5

Utica 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Binghamton 5, Cleveland 2

Belleville 5, Rochester 1

Springfield 4, Bridgeport 0

Hershey 2, WB/Scranton 1

Hartford 6, Charlotte 3

Milwaukee 2, Rockford 0

Chicago 5, San Antonio 2

Toronto 0, Texas 0

Colorado 5, Tucson 1

Bakersfield 5, Ontario 3

San Diego 4, Iowa 3

Saturday’s Games

Rockford at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Laval at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Belleville at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

