AHL Glance

January 11, 2020 10:09 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 39 23 9 2 5 53 108 98
Hershey 39 23 11 2 3 51 109 97
Providence 39 21 15 1 2 45 121 103
Springfield 40 21 17 2 0 44 122 112
Charlotte 37 20 14 3 0 43 116 99
WB/Scranton 39 18 15 3 3 42 102 119
Lehigh Valley 38 14 19 1 4 33 86 110
Bridgeport 40 13 22 4 1 31 86 129

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 39 22 13 2 2 48 135 118
Rochester 37 21 11 2 3 47 115 96
Belleville 38 22 13 2 1 47 141 121
Laval 39 20 15 3 1 44 115 114
Toronto 36 20 13 2 1 43 120 115
Syracuse 37 18 16 2 1 39 125 129
Cleveland 37 17 17 1 2 37 103 105
Binghamton 36 15 17 4 0 34 97 116

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 39 26 7 4 2 58 129 87
Iowa 39 21 13 3 2 47 119 116
Chicago 40 19 17 3 1 42 100 113
Rockford 37 18 17 1 1 38 100 111
Grand Rapids 40 17 19 2 2 38 114 132
Texas 37 16 17 2 2 36 108 121
Manitoba 40 18 22 0 0 36 109 127
San Antonio 38 13 16 5 4 35 109 120

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 35 26 8 1 0 53 134 91
Stockton 34 22 7 2 3 49 135 99
Colorado 34 19 11 3 1 42 112 97
Bakersfield 35 16 14 4 1 37 108 123
Ontario 38 16 18 3 1 36 96 147
San Diego 33 14 15 2 2 32 106 103
San Jose 33 12 19 0 2 26 109 121

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1

Stockton 2, San Jose 0

Charlotte 5, Bridgeport 2

Grand Rapids 6, Manitoba 2

Hershey 4, Cleveland 2

Syracuse 5, Rochester 4

Belleville 4, Utica 0

Lehigh Valley 2, Laval 0

Providence 5, Springfield 2

WB/Scranton 3, Hartford 0

Chicago 4, San Antonio 2

Texas 5, Toronto 3

Tucson 4, Colorado 2

Bakersfield 5, Iowa 2

San Diego 6, Ontario 1

Sunday’s Games

Laval at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Belleville at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

