AHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 39 23 9 2 5 53 108 98 Hershey 39 23 11 2 3 51 109 97 Providence 39 21 15 1 2 45 121 103 Springfield 40 21 17 2 0 44 122 112 Charlotte 37 20 14 3 0 43 116 99 WB/Scranton 39 18 15 3 3 42 102 119 Lehigh Valley 38 14 19 1 4 33 86 110 Bridgeport 40 13 22 4 1 31 86 129

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 39 22 13 2 2 48 135 118 Rochester 37 21 11 2 3 47 115 96 Belleville 38 22 13 2 1 47 141 121 Laval 39 20 15 3 1 44 115 114 Toronto 36 20 13 2 1 43 120 115 Syracuse 37 18 16 2 1 39 125 129 Cleveland 37 17 17 1 2 37 103 105 Binghamton 36 15 17 4 0 34 97 116

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 39 26 7 4 2 58 129 87 Iowa 39 21 13 3 2 47 119 116 Chicago 40 19 17 3 1 42 100 113 Rockford 37 18 17 1 1 38 100 111 Grand Rapids 40 17 19 2 2 38 114 132 Texas 37 16 17 2 2 36 108 121 Manitoba 40 18 22 0 0 36 109 127 San Antonio 38 13 16 5 4 35 109 120

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 35 26 8 1 0 53 134 91 Stockton 34 22 7 2 3 49 135 99 Colorado 34 19 11 3 1 42 112 97 Bakersfield 35 16 14 4 1 37 108 123 Ontario 38 16 18 3 1 36 96 147 San Diego 33 14 15 2 2 32 106 103 San Jose 33 12 19 0 2 26 109 121

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1

Stockton 2, San Jose 0

Charlotte 5, Bridgeport 2

Grand Rapids 6, Manitoba 2

Hershey 4, Cleveland 2

Syracuse 5, Rochester 4

Belleville 4, Utica 0

Lehigh Valley 2, Laval 0

Providence 5, Springfield 2

WB/Scranton 3, Hartford 0

Chicago 4, San Antonio 2

Texas 5, Toronto 3

Tucson 4, Colorado 2

Bakersfield 5, Iowa 2

San Diego 6, Ontario 1

Sunday’s Games

Laval at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Belleville at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

