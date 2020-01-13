AHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 39 23 9 2 5 53 108 98 Hershey 39 23 11 2 3 51 109 97 Providence 40 22 15 1 2 47 126 106 Springfield 41 21 18 2 0 44 125 117 Charlotte 37 20 14 3 0 43 116 99 WB/Scranton 39 18 15 3 3 42 102 119 Lehigh Valley 39 15 19 1 4 35 88 110 Bridgeport 41 14 22 4 1 33 92 133

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 39 22 13 2 2 48 135 118 Rochester 37 21 11 2 3 47 115 96 Belleville 38 22 13 2 1 47 141 121 Toronto 37 21 13 2 1 45 126 116 Laval 40 20 16 3 1 44 119 120 Syracuse 38 18 16 2 2 40 130 135 Cleveland 38 17 18 1 2 37 103 107 Binghamton 37 16 17 4 0 36 103 121

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 39 26 7 4 2 58 129 87 Iowa 39 21 13 3 2 47 119 116 Chicago 40 19 17 3 1 42 100 113 Rockford 37 18 17 1 1 38 100 111 Grand Rapids 40 17 19 2 2 38 114 132 Texas 37 16 17 2 2 36 108 121 Manitoba 40 18 22 0 0 36 109 127 San Antonio 39 13 17 5 4 35 110 126

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 35 26 8 1 0 53 134 91 Stockton 35 23 7 2 3 51 137 100 Colorado 34 19 11 3 1 42 112 97 Bakersfield 35 16 14 4 1 37 108 123 Ontario 38 16 18 3 1 36 96 147 San Diego 33 14 15 2 2 32 106 103 San Jose 34 12 20 0 2 26 110 123

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 6, Laval 4

Binghamton 6, Syracuse 5

Lehigh Valley 2, Cleveland 0

Providence 5, Springfield 3

Toronto 6, San Antonio 1

Stockton 2, San Jose 1

Monday’s Games

Belleville at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

