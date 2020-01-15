Listen Live Sports

AHL Glance

January 15, 2020 10:09 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 40 23 9 3 5 54 113 104
Hershey 41 23 13 2 3 51 114 106
Charlotte 39 22 14 3 0 47 125 104
Providence 40 22 15 1 2 47 126 106
Springfield 41 21 18 2 0 44 125 117
WB/Scranton 39 18 15 3 3 42 102 119
Lehigh Valley 40 16 19 1 4 37 93 114
Bridgeport 41 14 22 4 1 33 92 133

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 40 23 13 2 2 50 141 123
Belleville 39 23 13 2 1 49 146 124
Rochester 37 21 11 2 3 47 115 96
Toronto 38 21 14 2 1 45 126 117
Laval 40 20 16 3 1 44 119 120
Syracuse 39 18 17 2 2 40 134 140
Binghamton 38 17 17 4 0 38 108 123
Cleveland 39 17 19 1 2 37 105 112

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 40 27 7 4 2 60 133 88
Iowa 40 22 13 3 2 49 124 118
Chicago 40 19 17 3 1 42 100 113
Rockford 39 19 18 1 1 40 103 116
Grand Rapids 41 17 19 2 3 39 115 134
Texas 38 17 17 2 2 38 109 121
Manitoba 41 18 23 0 0 36 112 132
San Antonio 39 13 17 5 4 35 110 126

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 35 26 8 1 0 53 134 91
Stockton 35 23 7 2 3 51 137 100
Colorado 34 19 11 3 1 42 112 97
Bakersfield 36 16 15 4 1 37 110 128
Ontario 38 16 18 3 1 36 96 147
San Diego 33 14 15 2 2 32 106 103
San Jose 34 12 20 0 2 26 110 123

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte 4, Hershey 1

Milwaukee 4, Rockford 1

Iowa 5, Bakersfield 2

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 5, Hershey 4

Rockford 2, Grand Rapids 1

Utica 6, Hartford 5

Binghamton 5, Cleveland 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Syracuse 4

Belleville at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Iowa, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

