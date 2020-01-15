AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|40
|23
|9
|3
|5
|54
|113
|104
|Hershey
|41
|23
|13
|2
|3
|51
|114
|106
|Charlotte
|39
|22
|14
|3
|0
|47
|125
|104
|Providence
|40
|22
|15
|1
|2
|47
|126
|106
|Springfield
|41
|21
|18
|2
|0
|44
|125
|117
|WB/Scranton
|39
|18
|15
|3
|3
|42
|102
|119
|Lehigh Valley
|40
|16
|19
|1
|4
|37
|93
|114
|Bridgeport
|41
|14
|22
|4
|1
|33
|92
|133
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|40
|23
|13
|2
|2
|50
|141
|123
|Belleville
|39
|23
|13
|2
|1
|49
|146
|124
|Rochester
|37
|21
|11
|2
|3
|47
|115
|96
|Toronto
|38
|21
|14
|2
|1
|45
|126
|117
|Laval
|40
|20
|16
|3
|1
|44
|119
|120
|Syracuse
|39
|18
|17
|2
|2
|40
|134
|140
|Binghamton
|38
|17
|17
|4
|0
|38
|108
|123
|Cleveland
|39
|17
|19
|1
|2
|37
|105
|112
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|40
|27
|7
|4
|2
|60
|133
|88
|Iowa
|40
|22
|13
|3
|2
|49
|124
|118
|Chicago
|40
|19
|17
|3
|1
|42
|100
|113
|Rockford
|39
|19
|18
|1
|1
|40
|103
|116
|Grand Rapids
|41
|17
|19
|2
|3
|39
|115
|134
|Texas
|38
|17
|17
|2
|2
|38
|109
|121
|Manitoba
|41
|18
|23
|0
|0
|36
|112
|132
|San Antonio
|39
|13
|17
|5
|4
|35
|110
|126
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|35
|26
|8
|1
|0
|53
|134
|91
|Stockton
|35
|23
|7
|2
|3
|51
|137
|100
|Colorado
|34
|19
|11
|3
|1
|42
|112
|97
|Bakersfield
|36
|16
|15
|4
|1
|37
|110
|128
|Ontario
|38
|16
|18
|3
|1
|36
|96
|147
|San Diego
|33
|14
|15
|2
|2
|32
|106
|103
|San Jose
|34
|12
|20
|0
|2
|26
|110
|123
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte 4, Hershey 1
Milwaukee 4, Rockford 1
Iowa 5, Bakersfield 2
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte 5, Hershey 4
Rockford 2, Grand Rapids 1
Utica 6, Hartford 5
Binghamton 5, Cleveland 2
Lehigh Valley 5, Syracuse 4
Belleville at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Toronto at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
San Jose at Iowa, 8 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
WB/Scranton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
