AHL Glance

January 16, 2020 10:09 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 40 23 9 3 5 54 113 104
Hershey 41 23 13 2 3 51 114 106
Charlotte 39 22 14 3 0 47 125 104
Providence 40 22 15 1 2 47 126 106
Springfield 41 21 18 2 0 44 125 117
WB/Scranton 40 18 16 3 3 42 104 124
Lehigh Valley 40 16 19 1 4 37 93 114
Bridgeport 41 14 22 4 1 33 92 133

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 40 23 13 2 2 50 141 123
Belleville 40 23 13 3 1 50 148 127
Rochester 37 21 11 2 3 47 115 96
Toronto 38 21 14 2 1 45 126 117
Laval 40 20 16 3 1 44 119 120
Syracuse 39 18 17 2 2 40 134 140
Binghamton 38 17 17 4 0 38 108 123
Cleveland 39 17 19 1 2 37 105 112

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 41 28 7 4 2 62 136 90
Iowa 40 22 13 3 2 49 124 118
Chicago 41 19 17 3 2 43 102 116
Rockford 39 19 18 1 1 40 103 116
Texas 39 18 17 2 2 40 114 123
Grand Rapids 41 17 19 2 3 39 115 134
Manitoba 42 19 23 0 0 38 115 134
San Antonio 39 13 17 5 4 35 110 126

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 35 26 8 1 0 53 134 91
Stockton 36 23 8 2 3 51 138 104
Colorado 35 19 12 3 1 42 114 104
Bakersfield 36 16 15 4 1 37 110 128
Ontario 38 16 18 3 1 36 96 147
San Diego 34 15 15 2 2 34 110 104
San Jose 35 13 20 0 2 28 117 125

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 5, Hershey 4

Rockford 2, Grand Rapids 1

Utica 6, Hartford 5

Binghamton 5, Cleveland 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Syracuse 4

Manitoba 3, Belleville 2

Milwaukee 3, Chicago 2

Texas 5, WB/Scranton 2

San Jose 7, Colorado 2

San Diego 4, Stockton 1

Thursday’s Games

Toronto at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Iowa, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 5 p.m.

