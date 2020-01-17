Listen Live Sports

AHL Glance

January 17, 2020 10:09 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 41 23 10 3 5 54 116 110
Hershey 41 23 13 2 3 51 114 106
Charlotte 39 22 14 3 0 47 125 104
Providence 41 22 16 1 2 47 127 108
Springfield 42 22 18 2 0 46 129 118
WB/Scranton 40 18 16 3 3 42 104 124
Lehigh Valley 41 17 19 1 4 39 97 115
Bridgeport 42 15 22 4 1 35 94 134

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 41 24 13 2 2 52 147 126
Belleville 40 23 13 3 1 50 148 127
Rochester 38 21 11 2 4 48 118 100
Toronto 39 21 15 2 1 45 129 121
Laval 40 20 16 3 1 44 119 120
Syracuse 40 18 18 2 2 40 135 144
Cleveland 40 18 19 1 2 39 109 115
Binghamton 39 17 18 4 0 38 109 127

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 41 28 7 4 2 62 136 90
Iowa 40 22 13 3 2 49 124 118
Chicago 41 19 17 3 2 43 102 116
Grand Rapids 42 18 19 2 3 41 119 135
Texas 39 18 17 2 2 40 114 123
Rockford 40 19 19 1 1 40 104 120
Manitoba 42 19 23 0 0 38 115 134
San Antonio 40 14 17 5 4 37 114 129

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 35 26 8 1 0 53 134 91
Stockton 36 23 8 2 3 51 138 104
Colorado 35 19 12 3 1 42 114 104
Bakersfield 36 16 15 4 1 37 110 128
Ontario 38 16 18 3 1 36 96 147
San Diego 34 15 15 2 2 34 110 104
San Jose 35 13 20 0 2 28 117 125

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

San Antonio 4, Toronto 3

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 4, Rockford 1

Springfield 4, Syracuse 1

Utica 6, Hartford 3

Lehigh Valley 4, Binghamton 1

Bridgeport 2, Providence 1

Cleveland 4, Rochester 3

San Jose at Iowa, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Belleville at Rockford, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.

