AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|42
|23
|10
|4
|5
|55
|120
|115
|Hershey
|42
|24
|13
|2
|3
|53
|119
|110
|Charlotte
|41
|24
|14
|3
|0
|51
|136
|110
|Providence
|43
|23
|16
|2
|2
|50
|135
|115
|Springfield
|43
|23
|18
|2
|0
|48
|135
|123
|WB/Scranton
|42
|19
|16
|3
|4
|45
|111
|131
|Lehigh Valley
|42
|18
|19
|1
|4
|41
|101
|115
|Bridgeport
|43
|15
|23
|4
|1
|35
|95
|137
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|42
|25
|13
|2
|2
|54
|153
|128
|Belleville
|41
|24
|13
|3
|1
|52
|152
|130
|Rochester
|39
|21
|12
|2
|4
|48
|118
|104
|Toronto
|41
|21
|16
|2
|2
|46
|135
|132
|Laval
|42
|21
|17
|3
|1
|46
|123
|125
|Syracuse
|41
|19
|18
|2
|2
|42
|141
|149
|Cleveland
|41
|18
|20
|1
|2
|39
|111
|121
|Binghamton
|40
|17
|19
|4
|0
|38
|114
|133
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|42
|28
|8
|4
|2
|62
|137
|94
|Iowa
|42
|23
|14
|3
|2
|51
|129
|124
|Chicago
|42
|20
|17
|3
|2
|45
|106
|117
|Texas
|40
|19
|17
|2
|2
|42
|118
|126
|Grand Rapids
|43
|18
|19
|2
|4
|42
|122
|139
|Rockford
|40
|19
|19
|1
|1
|40
|104
|120
|Manitoba
|44
|20
|24
|0
|0
|40
|120
|138
|San Antonio
|41
|14
|17
|5
|5
|38
|117
|133
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|37
|27
|9
|1
|0
|55
|137
|96
|Stockton
|38
|23
|10
|2
|3
|51
|142
|113
|Colorado
|37
|21
|12
|3
|1
|46
|124
|109
|Ontario
|40
|17
|18
|4
|1
|39
|102
|150
|San Diego
|36
|17
|15
|2
|2
|38
|118
|108
|Bakersfield
|38
|16
|17
|4
|1
|37
|115
|138
|San Jose
|37
|14
|20
|1
|2
|31
|123
|130
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Laval 3, Manitoba 0
Charlotte 4, Toronto 3
Providence 3, Bridgeport 1
Belleville 4, Grand Rapids 3
Hershey 5, Hartford 4
Iowa 4, San Jose 3
Utica 6, Cleveland 2
Syracuse 6, Binghamton 5
Lehigh Valley 4, Rochester 0
Chicago 4, Milwaukee 1
WB/Scranton 4, San Antonio 3
Tucson 2, Ontario 1
Colorado 4, Stockton 3
San Diego 4, Bakersfield 3
Sunday’s Games
Charlotte 7, Toronto 3
Manitoba 5, Laval 1
Springfield 6, Providence 5
Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
Belleville at Rockford, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Belleville at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
WB/Scranton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 6:05 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
