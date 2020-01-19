Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL Glance

January 19, 2020 10:09 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 42 23 10 4 5 55 120 115
Hershey 42 24 13 2 3 53 119 110
Charlotte 41 24 14 3 0 51 136 110
Providence 43 23 16 2 2 50 135 115
Springfield 43 23 18 2 0 48 135 123
WB/Scranton 42 19 16 3 4 45 111 131
Lehigh Valley 42 18 19 1 4 41 101 115
Bridgeport 43 15 23 4 1 35 95 137

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 42 25 13 2 2 54 153 128
Belleville 41 24 13 3 1 52 152 130
Rochester 39 21 12 2 4 48 118 104
Toronto 41 21 16 2 2 46 135 132
Laval 42 21 17 3 1 46 123 125
Syracuse 41 19 18 2 2 42 141 149
Cleveland 41 18 20 1 2 39 111 121
Binghamton 40 17 19 4 0 38 114 133

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 42 28 8 4 2 62 137 94
Iowa 42 23 14 3 2 51 129 124
Chicago 42 20 17 3 2 45 106 117
Texas 40 19 17 2 2 42 118 126
Grand Rapids 43 18 19 2 4 42 122 139
Rockford 40 19 19 1 1 40 104 120
Manitoba 44 20 24 0 0 40 120 138
San Antonio 41 14 17 5 5 38 117 133

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 37 27 9 1 0 55 137 96
Stockton 38 23 10 2 3 51 142 113
Colorado 37 21 12 3 1 46 124 109
Ontario 40 17 18 4 1 39 102 150
San Diego 36 17 15 2 2 38 118 108
Bakersfield 38 16 17 4 1 37 115 138
San Jose 37 14 20 1 2 31 123 130

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Laval 3, Manitoba 0

Charlotte 4, Toronto 3

Advertisement

Providence 3, Bridgeport 1

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Belleville 4, Grand Rapids 3

Hershey 5, Hartford 4

Iowa 4, San Jose 3

Utica 6, Cleveland 2

Syracuse 6, Binghamton 5

Lehigh Valley 4, Rochester 0

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 1

WB/Scranton 4, San Antonio 3

Tucson 2, Ontario 1

Colorado 4, Stockton 3

San Diego 4, Bakersfield 3

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte 7, Toronto 3

Manitoba 5, Laval 1

Springfield 6, Providence 5

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Belleville at Rockford, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Belleville at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending