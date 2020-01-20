AHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 42 23 10 4 5 55 120 115 Hershey 43 25 13 2 3 55 123 111 Charlotte 41 24 14 3 0 51 136 110 Providence 43 23 16 2 2 50 135 115 Springfield 43 23 18 2 0 48 135 123 WB/Scranton 42 19 16 3 4 45 111 131 Lehigh Valley 42 18 19 1 4 41 101 115 Bridgeport 43 15 23 4 1 35 95 137

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 42 25 13 2 2 54 153 128 Belleville 41 24 13 3 1 52 152 130 Rochester 40 21 13 2 4 48 119 108 Toronto 41 21 16 2 2 46 135 132 Laval 42 21 17 3 1 46 123 125 Syracuse 41 19 18 2 2 42 141 149 Cleveland 41 18 20 1 2 39 111 121 Binghamton 40 17 19 4 0 38 114 133

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 42 28 8 4 2 62 137 94 Iowa 42 23 14 3 2 51 129 124 Chicago 43 20 18 3 2 45 106 119 Texas 40 19 17 2 2 42 118 126 Rockford 41 20 19 1 1 42 106 120 Grand Rapids 43 18 19 2 4 42 122 139 Manitoba 44 20 24 0 0 40 120 138 San Antonio 41 14 17 5 5 38 117 133

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 37 27 9 1 0 55 137 96 Stockton 38 23 10 2 3 51 142 113 Colorado 37 21 12 3 1 46 124 109 Ontario 40 17 18 4 1 39 102 150 San Diego 36 17 15 2 2 38 118 108 Bakersfield 38 16 17 4 1 37 115 138 San Jose 37 14 20 1 2 31 123 130

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte 7, Toronto 3

Manitoba 5, Laval 1

Springfield 6, Providence 5

Rockford 2, Chicago 0

Hershey 4, Rochester 1

Monday’s Games

Texas at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Belleville at Rockford, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Belleville at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

