AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|42
|23
|10
|4
|5
|55
|120
|115
|Hershey
|43
|25
|13
|2
|3
|55
|123
|111
|Charlotte
|41
|24
|14
|3
|0
|51
|136
|110
|Providence
|43
|23
|16
|2
|2
|50
|135
|115
|Springfield
|43
|23
|18
|2
|0
|48
|135
|123
|WB/Scranton
|43
|20
|16
|3
|4
|47
|114
|133
|Lehigh Valley
|42
|18
|19
|1
|4
|41
|101
|115
|Bridgeport
|43
|15
|23
|4
|1
|35
|95
|137
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|43
|25
|14
|2
|2
|54
|155
|132
|Belleville
|43
|25
|14
|3
|1
|54
|156
|132
|Rochester
|40
|21
|13
|2
|4
|48
|119
|108
|Toronto
|41
|21
|16
|2
|2
|46
|135
|132
|Laval
|42
|21
|17
|3
|1
|46
|123
|125
|Syracuse
|42
|20
|18
|2
|2
|44
|145
|151
|Cleveland
|41
|18
|20
|1
|2
|39
|111
|121
|Binghamton
|40
|17
|19
|4
|0
|38
|114
|133
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|43
|29
|8
|4
|2
|64
|139
|95
|Iowa
|43
|24
|14
|3
|2
|53
|133
|126
|Chicago
|43
|20
|18
|3
|2
|45
|106
|119
|Texas
|41
|19
|18
|2
|2
|42
|120
|130
|Rockford
|42
|20
|20
|1
|1
|42
|106
|123
|Grand Rapids
|43
|18
|19
|2
|4
|42
|122
|139
|Manitoba
|44
|20
|24
|0
|0
|40
|120
|138
|San Antonio
|42
|14
|17
|6
|5
|39
|119
|136
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|38
|28
|9
|1
|0
|57
|140
|97
|Stockton
|39
|24
|10
|2
|3
|53
|147
|113
|Colorado
|38
|21
|13
|3
|1
|46
|124
|114
|Ontario
|41
|18
|18
|4
|1
|41
|105
|150
|San Diego
|37
|17
|16
|2
|2
|38
|119
|111
|Bakersfield
|39
|16
|18
|4
|1
|37
|115
|141
|San Jose
|37
|14
|20
|1
|2
|31
|123
|130
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 2, Belleville 1
WB/Scranton 3, San Antonio 2
Tucson 3, San Diego 1
Wednesday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 6:05 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
