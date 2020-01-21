Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL Glance

January 21, 2020 10:09 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 42 23 10 4 5 55 120 115
Hershey 43 25 13 2 3 55 123 111
Charlotte 41 24 14 3 0 51 136 110
Providence 43 23 16 2 2 50 135 115
Springfield 43 23 18 2 0 48 135 123
WB/Scranton 43 20 16 3 4 47 114 133
Lehigh Valley 42 18 19 1 4 41 101 115
Bridgeport 43 15 23 4 1 35 95 137

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 43 25 14 2 2 54 155 132
Belleville 43 25 14 3 1 54 156 132
Rochester 40 21 13 2 4 48 119 108
Toronto 41 21 16 2 2 46 135 132
Laval 42 21 17 3 1 46 123 125
Syracuse 42 20 18 2 2 44 145 151
Cleveland 41 18 20 1 2 39 111 121
Binghamton 40 17 19 4 0 38 114 133

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 43 29 8 4 2 64 139 95
Iowa 43 24 14 3 2 53 133 126
Chicago 43 20 18 3 2 45 106 119
Texas 41 19 18 2 2 42 120 130
Rockford 42 20 20 1 1 42 106 123
Grand Rapids 43 18 19 2 4 42 122 139
Manitoba 44 20 24 0 0 40 120 138
San Antonio 42 14 17 6 5 39 119 136

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 38 28 9 1 0 57 140 97
Stockton 39 24 10 2 3 53 147 113
Colorado 38 21 13 3 1 46 124 114
Ontario 41 18 18 4 1 41 105 150
San Diego 37 17 16 2 2 38 119 111
Bakersfield 39 16 18 4 1 37 115 141
San Jose 37 14 20 1 2 31 123 130

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, Belleville 1

WB/Scranton 3, San Antonio 2

Advertisement

Tucson 3, San Diego 1

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Generation Cloud Summit - Norfolk, VA
1|23 CIO Forum 2020
1|23 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard tests use of tablets for marine inspections

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate