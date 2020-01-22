AHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 42 23 10 4 5 55 120 115 Hershey 44 25 14 2 3 55 125 116 Providence 44 24 16 2 2 52 138 117 Charlotte 41 24 14 3 0 51 136 110 Springfield 44 24 18 2 0 50 140 125 WB/Scranton 43 20 16 3 4 47 114 133 Lehigh Valley 43 18 19 1 5 42 103 118 Bridgeport 43 15 23 4 1 35 95 137

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 43 25 14 3 1 54 156 132 Utica 44 25 15 2 2 54 158 137 Rochester 41 22 13 2 4 50 122 110 Laval 43 22 17 3 1 48 126 127 Toronto 41 21 16 2 2 46 135 132 Syracuse 43 20 18 3 2 45 147 154 Binghamton 41 18 19 4 0 40 119 136 Cleveland 42 18 20 2 2 40 113 124

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 43 29 8 4 2 64 139 95 Iowa 44 24 14 3 3 54 136 130 Chicago 43 20 18 3 2 45 106 119 Texas 42 20 18 2 2 44 121 130 Grand Rapids 44 19 19 2 4 44 126 142 Rockford 43 20 21 1 1 42 106 124 Manitoba 44 20 24 0 0 40 120 138 San Antonio 42 14 17 6 5 39 119 136

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 38 28 9 1 0 57 140 97 Stockton 39 24 10 2 3 53 147 113 Colorado 38 21 13 3 1 46 124 114 Ontario 41 18 18 4 1 41 105 150 Bakersfield 40 17 18 4 1 39 120 141 San Diego 37 17 16 2 2 38 119 111 San Jose 38 14 21 1 2 31 123 135

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Providence 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Rochester 3, Cleveland 2

Grand Rapids 4, Iowa 3

Laval 3, Syracuse 2

Binghamton 5, Utica 3

Springfield 5, Hershey 2

Texas 1, Rockford 0

Bakersfield 5, San Jose 0

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

