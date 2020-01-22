Listen Live Sports

AHL Glance

January 22, 2020 10:09 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 42 23 10 4 5 55 120 115
Hershey 44 25 14 2 3 55 125 116
Providence 44 24 16 2 2 52 138 117
Charlotte 41 24 14 3 0 51 136 110
Springfield 44 24 18 2 0 50 140 125
WB/Scranton 43 20 16 3 4 47 114 133
Lehigh Valley 43 18 19 1 5 42 103 118
Bridgeport 43 15 23 4 1 35 95 137

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 43 25 14 3 1 54 156 132
Utica 44 25 15 2 2 54 158 137
Rochester 41 22 13 2 4 50 122 110
Laval 43 22 17 3 1 48 126 127
Toronto 41 21 16 2 2 46 135 132
Syracuse 43 20 18 3 2 45 147 154
Binghamton 41 18 19 4 0 40 119 136
Cleveland 42 18 20 2 2 40 113 124

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 43 29 8 4 2 64 139 95
Iowa 44 24 14 3 3 54 136 130
Chicago 43 20 18 3 2 45 106 119
Texas 42 20 18 2 2 44 121 130
Grand Rapids 44 19 19 2 4 44 126 142
Rockford 43 20 21 1 1 42 106 124
Manitoba 44 20 24 0 0 40 120 138
San Antonio 42 14 17 6 5 39 119 136

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 38 28 9 1 0 57 140 97
Stockton 39 24 10 2 3 53 147 113
Colorado 38 21 13 3 1 46 124 114
Ontario 41 18 18 4 1 41 105 150
Bakersfield 40 17 18 4 1 39 120 141
San Diego 37 17 16 2 2 38 119 111
San Jose 38 14 21 1 2 31 123 135

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Providence 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Rochester 3, Cleveland 2

Grand Rapids 4, Iowa 3

Laval 3, Syracuse 2

Binghamton 5, Utica 3

Springfield 5, Hershey 2

Texas 1, Rockford 0

Bakersfield 5, San Jose 0

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

