AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|42
|23
|10
|4
|5
|55
|120
|115
|Hershey
|44
|25
|14
|2
|3
|55
|125
|116
|Providence
|44
|24
|16
|2
|2
|52
|138
|117
|Charlotte
|41
|24
|14
|3
|0
|51
|136
|110
|Springfield
|44
|24
|18
|2
|0
|50
|140
|125
|WB/Scranton
|43
|20
|16
|3
|4
|47
|114
|133
|Lehigh Valley
|43
|18
|19
|1
|5
|42
|103
|118
|Bridgeport
|43
|15
|23
|4
|1
|35
|95
|137
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|43
|25
|14
|3
|1
|54
|156
|132
|Utica
|44
|25
|15
|2
|2
|54
|158
|137
|Rochester
|41
|22
|13
|2
|4
|50
|122
|110
|Laval
|43
|22
|17
|3
|1
|48
|126
|127
|Toronto
|41
|21
|16
|2
|2
|46
|135
|132
|Syracuse
|43
|20
|18
|3
|2
|45
|147
|154
|Binghamton
|41
|18
|19
|4
|0
|40
|119
|136
|Cleveland
|42
|18
|20
|2
|2
|40
|113
|124
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|43
|29
|8
|4
|2
|64
|139
|95
|Iowa
|44
|24
|14
|3
|3
|54
|136
|130
|Chicago
|43
|20
|18
|3
|2
|45
|106
|119
|Texas
|42
|20
|18
|2
|2
|44
|121
|130
|Grand Rapids
|44
|19
|19
|2
|4
|44
|126
|142
|Rockford
|43
|20
|21
|1
|1
|42
|106
|124
|Manitoba
|44
|20
|24
|0
|0
|40
|120
|138
|San Antonio
|42
|14
|17
|6
|5
|39
|119
|136
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|38
|28
|9
|1
|0
|57
|140
|97
|Stockton
|39
|24
|10
|2
|3
|53
|147
|113
|Colorado
|38
|21
|13
|3
|1
|46
|124
|114
|Ontario
|41
|18
|18
|4
|1
|41
|105
|150
|Bakersfield
|40
|17
|18
|4
|1
|39
|120
|141
|San Diego
|37
|17
|16
|2
|2
|38
|119
|111
|San Jose
|38
|14
|21
|1
|2
|31
|123
|135
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Providence 3, Lehigh Valley 2
Rochester 3, Cleveland 2
Grand Rapids 4, Iowa 3
Laval 3, Syracuse 2
Binghamton 5, Utica 3
Springfield 5, Hershey 2
Texas 1, Rockford 0
Bakersfield 5, San Jose 0
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
