AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|44
|25
|10
|4
|5
|59
|128
|118
|Hershey
|45
|26
|14
|2
|3
|57
|130
|118
|Providence
|45
|25
|16
|2
|2
|54
|142
|120
|Charlotte
|43
|24
|16
|3
|0
|51
|142
|119
|WB/Scranton
|45
|22
|16
|3
|4
|51
|123
|139
|Springfield
|45
|24
|19
|2
|0
|50
|142
|130
|Lehigh Valley
|45
|18
|21
|1
|5
|42
|108
|126
|Bridgeport
|44
|15
|24
|4
|1
|35
|96
|141
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|44
|26
|14
|3
|1
|56
|161
|134
|Utica
|45
|25
|16
|2
|2
|54
|160
|142
|Rochester
|42
|23
|13
|2
|4
|52
|127
|112
|Laval
|44
|22
|18
|3
|1
|48
|128
|132
|Toronto
|43
|21
|17
|3
|2
|47
|141
|142
|Syracuse
|44
|20
|18
|3
|3
|46
|150
|158
|Cleveland
|44
|20
|20
|2
|2
|44
|123
|130
|Binghamton
|42
|19
|19
|4
|0
|42
|123
|139
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|44
|30
|8
|4
|2
|66
|146
|99
|Iowa
|45
|25
|14
|3
|3
|56
|137
|130
|Chicago
|44
|21
|18
|3
|2
|47
|108
|120
|Grand Rapids
|45
|20
|19
|2
|4
|46
|130
|145
|Texas
|43
|20
|19
|2
|2
|44
|122
|132
|Rockford
|44
|20
|22
|1
|1
|42
|110
|131
|Manitoba
|45
|20
|25
|0
|0
|40
|120
|139
|San Antonio
|43
|14
|18
|6
|5
|39
|120
|141
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|39
|28
|10
|1
|0
|57
|142
|100
|Stockton
|40
|24
|10
|3
|3
|54
|150
|117
|Colorado
|39
|22
|13
|3
|1
|48
|129
|115
|Ontario
|42
|19
|18
|4
|1
|43
|109
|153
|Bakersfield
|41
|18
|18
|4
|1
|41
|123
|143
|San Diego
|38
|17
|16
|3
|2
|39
|122
|115
|San Jose
|38
|14
|21
|1
|2
|31
|123
|135
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
WB/Scranton 5, Charlotte 4
Cleveland 5, Toronto 2
Grand Rapids 4, San Diego 3
Binghamton 4, Syracuse 3
Belleville 5, Utica 2
Providence 4, Lehigh Valley 3
Rochester 5, Laval 2
Hershey 5, Springfield 2
Hartford 4, Bridgeport 1
Iowa 1, Manitoba 0
Milwaukee 7, Rockford 4
Chicago 2, Texas 1
Colorado 5, San Antonio 1
Bakersfield 3, Tucson 2
Ontario 4, Stockton 3
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Toronto 4
WB/Scranton 4, Charlotte 2
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hartford 4, Lehigh Valley 2
Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
