AHL Glance

January 27, 2020 10:09 am
 
All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 44 25 10 4 5 59 128 118
Hershey 46 27 14 2 3 59 133 120
Providence 46 25 16 2 3 55 144 123
Springfield 46 25 19 2 0 52 148 132
Charlotte 43 24 16 3 0 51 142 119
WB/Scranton 45 22 16 3 4 51 123 139
Lehigh Valley 45 18 21 1 5 42 108 126
Bridgeport 45 15 25 4 1 35 98 147

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 45 27 14 3 1 58 165 136
Rochester 43 24 13 2 4 54 130 114
Utica 46 25 17 2 2 54 162 146
Laval 45 22 18 3 2 49 130 135
Toronto 43 21 17 3 2 47 141 142
Syracuse 45 20 19 3 3 46 152 161
Binghamton 43 20 19 4 0 44 126 141
Cleveland 44 20 20 2 2 44 123 130

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 45 31 8 4 2 68 151 101
Iowa 46 26 14 3 3 58 141 133
Chicago 45 21 19 3 2 47 111 125
Texas 44 21 19 2 2 46 127 135
Grand Rapids 46 20 20 2 4 46 131 148
Rockford 45 20 23 1 1 42 112 136
San Antonio 44 15 18 6 5 41 124 143
Manitoba 46 20 26 0 0 40 123 143

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 40 28 11 1 0 57 143 104
Stockton 40 24 10 3 3 54 150 117
Colorado 40 22 14 3 1 48 131 119
Ontario 43 20 18 4 1 45 112 154
Bakersfield 42 19 18 4 1 43 127 144
San Diego 39 18 16 3 2 41 125 116
San Jose 39 14 22 1 2 31 124 138

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

