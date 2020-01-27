AHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 44 25 10 4 5 59 128 118 Hershey 46 27 14 2 3 59 133 120 Providence 46 25 16 2 3 55 144 123 Springfield 46 25 19 2 0 52 148 132 Charlotte 43 24 16 3 0 51 142 119 WB/Scranton 45 22 16 3 4 51 123 139 Lehigh Valley 45 18 21 1 5 42 108 126 Bridgeport 45 15 25 4 1 35 98 147

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 45 27 14 3 1 58 165 136 Rochester 43 24 13 2 4 54 130 114 Utica 46 25 17 2 2 54 162 146 Laval 45 22 18 3 2 49 130 135 Toronto 43 21 17 3 2 47 141 142 Syracuse 45 20 19 3 3 46 152 161 Binghamton 43 20 19 4 0 44 126 141 Cleveland 44 20 20 2 2 44 123 130

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 45 31 8 4 2 68 151 101 Iowa 46 26 14 3 3 58 141 133 Chicago 45 21 19 3 2 47 111 125 Texas 44 21 19 2 2 46 127 135 Grand Rapids 46 20 20 2 4 46 131 148 Rockford 45 20 23 1 1 42 112 136 San Antonio 44 15 18 6 5 41 124 143 Manitoba 46 20 26 0 0 40 123 143

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 40 28 11 1 0 57 143 104 Stockton 40 24 10 3 3 54 150 117 Colorado 40 22 14 3 1 48 131 119 Ontario 43 20 18 4 1 45 112 154 Bakersfield 42 19 18 4 1 43 127 144 San Diego 39 18 16 3 2 41 125 116 San Jose 39 14 22 1 2 31 124 138

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

