AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|44
|25
|10
|4
|5
|59
|128
|118
|Hershey
|46
|27
|14
|2
|3
|59
|133
|120
|Providence
|46
|25
|16
|2
|3
|55
|144
|123
|Springfield
|46
|25
|19
|2
|0
|52
|148
|132
|Charlotte
|43
|24
|16
|3
|0
|51
|142
|119
|WB/Scranton
|45
|22
|16
|3
|4
|51
|123
|139
|Lehigh Valley
|45
|18
|21
|1
|5
|42
|108
|126
|Bridgeport
|45
|15
|25
|4
|1
|35
|98
|147
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|45
|27
|14
|3
|1
|58
|165
|136
|Rochester
|43
|24
|13
|2
|4
|54
|130
|114
|Utica
|46
|25
|17
|2
|2
|54
|162
|146
|Laval
|45
|22
|18
|3
|2
|49
|130
|135
|Toronto
|43
|21
|17
|3
|2
|47
|141
|142
|Syracuse
|45
|20
|19
|3
|3
|46
|152
|161
|Binghamton
|43
|20
|19
|4
|0
|44
|126
|141
|Cleveland
|44
|20
|20
|2
|2
|44
|123
|130
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|45
|31
|8
|4
|2
|68
|151
|101
|Iowa
|46
|26
|14
|3
|3
|58
|141
|133
|Chicago
|45
|21
|19
|3
|2
|47
|111
|125
|Texas
|44
|21
|19
|2
|2
|46
|127
|135
|Grand Rapids
|46
|20
|20
|2
|4
|46
|131
|148
|Rockford
|45
|20
|23
|1
|1
|42
|112
|136
|San Antonio
|44
|15
|18
|6
|5
|41
|124
|143
|Manitoba
|46
|20
|26
|0
|0
|40
|123
|143
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|40
|28
|11
|1
|0
|57
|143
|104
|Stockton
|40
|24
|10
|3
|3
|54
|150
|117
|Colorado
|40
|22
|14
|3
|1
|48
|131
|119
|Ontario
|43
|20
|18
|4
|1
|45
|112
|154
|Bakersfield
|42
|19
|18
|4
|1
|43
|127
|144
|San Diego
|39
|18
|16
|3
|2
|41
|125
|116
|San Jose
|39
|14
|22
|1
|2
|31
|124
|138
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
