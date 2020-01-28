AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|44
|25
|10
|4
|5
|59
|128
|118
|Hershey
|46
|27
|14
|2
|3
|59
|133
|120
|Providence
|46
|25
|16
|2
|3
|55
|144
|123
|Springfield
|46
|25
|19
|2
|0
|52
|148
|132
|Charlotte
|43
|24
|16
|3
|0
|51
|142
|119
|WB/Scranton
|45
|22
|16
|3
|4
|51
|123
|139
|Lehigh Valley
|45
|18
|21
|1
|5
|42
|108
|126
|Bridgeport
|45
|15
|25
|4
|1
|35
|98
|147
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|45
|27
|14
|3
|1
|58
|165
|136
|Rochester
|43
|24
|13
|2
|4
|54
|130
|114
|Utica
|46
|25
|17
|2
|2
|54
|162
|146
|Laval
|45
|22
|18
|3
|2
|49
|130
|135
|Toronto
|43
|21
|17
|3
|2
|47
|141
|142
|Syracuse
|45
|20
|19
|3
|3
|46
|152
|161
|Binghamton
|43
|20
|19
|4
|0
|44
|126
|141
|Cleveland
|44
|20
|20
|2
|2
|44
|123
|130
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|45
|31
|8
|4
|2
|68
|151
|101
|Iowa
|46
|26
|14
|3
|3
|58
|141
|133
|Chicago
|45
|21
|19
|3
|2
|47
|111
|125
|Texas
|44
|21
|19
|2
|2
|46
|127
|135
|Grand Rapids
|46
|20
|20
|2
|4
|46
|131
|148
|Rockford
|45
|20
|23
|1
|1
|42
|112
|136
|San Antonio
|44
|15
|18
|6
|5
|41
|124
|143
|Manitoba
|46
|20
|26
|0
|0
|40
|123
|143
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|40
|28
|11
|1
|0
|57
|143
|104
|Stockton
|40
|24
|10
|3
|3
|54
|150
|117
|Colorado
|40
|22
|14
|3
|1
|48
|131
|119
|Ontario
|43
|20
|18
|4
|1
|45
|112
|154
|Bakersfield
|42
|19
|18
|4
|1
|43
|127
|144
|San Diego
|39
|18
|16
|3
|2
|41
|125
|116
|San Jose
|39
|14
|22
|1
|2
|31
|124
|138
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Providence at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
