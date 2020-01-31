AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|45
|26
|10
|4
|5
|61
|134
|121
|Hershey
|47
|28
|14
|2
|3
|61
|137
|121
|Providence
|47
|25
|17
|2
|3
|55
|145
|126
|WB/Scranton
|46
|23
|16
|3
|4
|53
|127
|140
|Springfield
|47
|25
|20
|2
|0
|52
|151
|138
|Charlotte
|44
|24
|17
|3
|0
|51
|144
|125
|Lehigh Valley
|46
|18
|22
|1
|5
|42
|109
|130
|Bridgeport
|46
|15
|26
|4
|1
|35
|99
|151
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|46
|28
|14
|3
|1
|60
|169
|139
|Rochester
|44
|25
|13
|2
|4
|56
|134
|116
|Utica
|47
|26
|17
|2
|2
|56
|165
|146
|Toronto
|44
|22
|17
|3
|2
|49
|147
|144
|Laval
|46
|22
|19
|3
|2
|49
|133
|139
|Binghamton
|44
|21
|19
|4
|0
|46
|129
|142
|Syracuse
|46
|20
|20
|3
|3
|46
|154
|165
|Cleveland
|45
|20
|21
|2
|2
|44
|123
|133
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|46
|32
|8
|4
|2
|70
|158
|104
|Iowa
|47
|27
|14
|3
|3
|60
|145
|134
|Chicago
|46
|21
|20
|3
|2
|47
|114
|132
|Texas
|45
|21
|20
|2
|2
|46
|129
|138
|Grand Rapids
|47
|20
|21
|2
|4
|46
|132
|152
|San Antonio
|45
|16
|18
|6
|5
|43
|127
|145
|Rockford
|46
|20
|23
|1
|2
|43
|115
|140
|Manitoba
|47
|21
|26
|0
|0
|42
|127
|146
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|41
|28
|12
|1
|0
|57
|146
|108
|Stockton
|40
|24
|10
|3
|3
|54
|150
|117
|Colorado
|41
|23
|14
|3
|1
|50
|135
|122
|Ontario
|44
|21
|18
|4
|1
|47
|116
|157
|San Diego
|40
|19
|16
|3
|2
|43
|130
|119
|Bakersfield
|43
|19
|19
|4
|1
|43
|130
|148
|San Jose
|40
|14
|23
|1
|2
|31
|127
|143
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Hershey 4, Bridgeport 1
Toronto 6, Charlotte 2
Utica 3, Cleveland 0
Binghamton 3, Providence 1
Rochester 4, Syracuse 2
WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 1
Hartford 6, Springfield 3
Belleville 4, Laval 3
Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 1
Manitoba 4, Rockford 3
Milwaukee 7, Chicago 3
San Antonio 3, Texas 2
Colorado 4, Tucson 3
Ontario 4, Bakersfield 3
San Diego 5, San Jose 3
Saturday’s Games
Utica at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 7 p.m.
Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
