AHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 45 26 10 4 5 61 134 121 Hershey 47 28 14 2 3 61 137 121 Providence 47 25 17 2 3 55 145 126 WB/Scranton 46 23 16 3 4 53 127 140 Springfield 47 25 20 2 0 52 151 138 Charlotte 44 24 17 3 0 51 144 125 Lehigh Valley 46 18 22 1 5 42 109 130 Bridgeport 46 15 26 4 1 35 99 151

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 46 28 14 3 1 60 169 139 Rochester 44 25 13 2 4 56 134 116 Utica 47 26 17 2 2 56 165 146 Toronto 44 22 17 3 2 49 147 144 Laval 46 22 19 3 2 49 133 139 Binghamton 44 21 19 4 0 46 129 142 Syracuse 46 20 20 3 3 46 154 165 Cleveland 45 20 21 2 2 44 123 133

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 46 32 8 4 2 70 158 104 Iowa 47 27 14 3 3 60 145 134 Chicago 46 21 20 3 2 47 114 132 Texas 45 21 20 2 2 46 129 138 Grand Rapids 47 20 21 2 4 46 132 152 San Antonio 45 16 18 6 5 43 127 145 Rockford 46 20 23 1 2 43 115 140 Manitoba 47 21 26 0 0 42 127 146

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 41 28 12 1 0 57 146 108 Stockton 40 24 10 3 3 54 150 117 Colorado 41 23 14 3 1 50 135 122 Ontario 44 21 18 4 1 47 116 157 San Diego 40 19 16 3 2 43 130 119 Bakersfield 43 19 19 4 1 43 130 148 San Jose 40 14 23 1 2 31 127 143

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 1

Toronto 6, Charlotte 2

Utica 3, Cleveland 0

Binghamton 3, Providence 1

Rochester 4, Syracuse 2

WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Hartford 6, Springfield 3

Belleville 4, Laval 3

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 1

Manitoba 4, Rockford 3

Milwaukee 7, Chicago 3

San Antonio 3, Texas 2

Colorado 4, Tucson 3

Ontario 4, Bakersfield 3

San Diego 5, San Jose 3

Saturday’s Games

Utica at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

