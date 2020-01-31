Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL Glance

January 31, 2020 10:09 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 45 26 10 4 5 61 134 121
Hershey 47 28 14 2 3 61 137 121
Providence 47 25 17 2 3 55 145 126
WB/Scranton 46 23 16 3 4 53 127 140
Springfield 47 25 20 2 0 52 151 138
Charlotte 44 24 17 3 0 51 144 125
Lehigh Valley 46 18 22 1 5 42 109 130
Bridgeport 46 15 26 4 1 35 99 151

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 46 28 14 3 1 60 169 139
Rochester 44 25 13 2 4 56 134 116
Utica 47 26 17 2 2 56 165 146
Toronto 44 22 17 3 2 49 147 144
Laval 46 22 19 3 2 49 133 139
Binghamton 44 21 19 4 0 46 129 142
Syracuse 46 20 20 3 3 46 154 165
Cleveland 45 20 21 2 2 44 123 133

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 46 32 8 4 2 70 158 104
Iowa 47 27 14 3 3 60 145 134
Chicago 46 21 20 3 2 47 114 132
Texas 45 21 20 2 2 46 129 138
Grand Rapids 47 20 21 2 4 46 132 152
San Antonio 45 16 18 6 5 43 127 145
Rockford 46 20 23 1 2 43 115 140
Manitoba 47 21 26 0 0 42 127 146

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 41 28 12 1 0 57 146 108
Stockton 40 24 10 3 3 54 150 117
Colorado 41 23 14 3 1 50 135 122
Ontario 44 21 18 4 1 47 116 157
San Diego 40 19 16 3 2 43 130 119
Bakersfield 43 19 19 4 1 43 130 148
San Jose 40 14 23 1 2 31 127 143

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 1

Toronto 6, Charlotte 2

Advertisement

Utica 3, Cleveland 0

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Binghamton 3, Providence 1

Rochester 4, Syracuse 2

WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Hartford 6, Springfield 3

Belleville 4, Laval 3

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 1

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

Manitoba 4, Rockford 3

Milwaukee 7, Chicago 3

San Antonio 3, Texas 2

Colorado 4, Tucson 3

Ontario 4, Bakersfield 3

San Diego 5, San Jose 3

Saturday’s Games

Utica at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1913: 16th Amendment authorizes Congress to collect income tax