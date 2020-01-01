Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL Glance

January 1, 2020 10:09 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 34 19 8 2 5 45 94 89
Providence 35 20 12 1 2 43 114 90
Hershey 33 18 10 2 3 41 90 87
WB/Scranton 34 17 12 3 2 39 90 99
Springfield 36 18 16 2 0 38 107 102
Charlotte 32 16 13 3 0 35 94 87
Bridgeport 35 13 17 4 1 31 80 111
Lehigh Valley 33 12 16 1 4 29 75 94

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 32 20 8 2 2 44 101 74
Utica 34 20 10 2 2 44 124 104
Toronto 32 19 10 2 1 41 108 96
Belleville 33 19 12 1 1 40 122 110
Laval 35 17 14 3 1 38 101 105
Syracuse 33 16 14 2 1 35 105 113
Cleveland 33 15 15 1 2 33 91 90
Binghamton 33 12 17 4 0 28 85 110

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 34 24 5 3 2 53 117 75
Iowa 34 18 12 2 2 40 101 103
Rockford 32 17 14 0 1 35 92 98
Chicago 35 16 16 2 1 35 86 100
Manitoba 35 17 18 0 0 34 102 112
San Antonio 34 12 13 5 4 33 97 102
Grand Rapids 34 13 17 2 2 30 95 116
Texas 34 13 17 2 2 30 97 117

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 31 24 7 0 0 48 120 78
Stockton 30 19 6 2 3 43 122 92
Colorado 30 17 10 2 1 37 101 88
Ontario 33 15 14 3 1 34 87 120
Bakersfield 30 12 13 4 1 29 91 111
San Diego 28 12 13 2 1 27 91 91
San Jose 29 10 17 0 2 22 94 110

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Laval 4, Belleville 3

Iowa 5, Texas 4

Advertisement

Cleveland 4, Toronto 1

Springfield 5, WB/Scranton 4

Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2

Manitoba 4, Rockford 3

Utica 3, Rochester 2

Chicago 2, Grand Rapids 0

Binghamton 5, Syracuse 3

Ontario 4, Bakersfield 3

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Stockton 4, San Jose 0

Tucson 7, San Diego 4

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time