AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|34
|19
|8
|2
|5
|45
|94
|89
|Providence
|35
|20
|12
|1
|2
|43
|114
|90
|Hershey
|33
|18
|10
|2
|3
|41
|90
|87
|WB/Scranton
|34
|17
|12
|3
|2
|39
|90
|99
|Springfield
|36
|18
|16
|2
|0
|38
|107
|102
|Charlotte
|32
|16
|13
|3
|0
|35
|94
|87
|Bridgeport
|35
|13
|17
|4
|1
|31
|80
|111
|Lehigh Valley
|33
|12
|16
|1
|4
|29
|75
|94
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|32
|20
|8
|2
|2
|44
|101
|74
|Utica
|34
|20
|10
|2
|2
|44
|124
|104
|Toronto
|32
|19
|10
|2
|1
|41
|108
|96
|Belleville
|33
|19
|12
|1
|1
|40
|122
|110
|Laval
|35
|17
|14
|3
|1
|38
|101
|105
|Syracuse
|33
|16
|14
|2
|1
|35
|105
|113
|Cleveland
|33
|15
|15
|1
|2
|33
|91
|90
|Binghamton
|33
|12
|17
|4
|0
|28
|85
|110
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|34
|24
|5
|3
|2
|53
|117
|75
|Iowa
|34
|18
|12
|2
|2
|40
|101
|103
|Rockford
|32
|17
|14
|0
|1
|35
|92
|98
|Chicago
|35
|16
|16
|2
|1
|35
|86
|100
|Manitoba
|35
|17
|18
|0
|0
|34
|102
|112
|San Antonio
|34
|12
|13
|5
|4
|33
|97
|102
|Grand Rapids
|34
|13
|17
|2
|2
|30
|95
|116
|Texas
|34
|13
|17
|2
|2
|30
|97
|117
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|31
|24
|7
|0
|0
|48
|120
|78
|Stockton
|30
|19
|6
|2
|3
|43
|122
|92
|Colorado
|30
|17
|10
|2
|1
|37
|101
|88
|Ontario
|33
|15
|14
|3
|1
|34
|87
|120
|Bakersfield
|30
|12
|13
|4
|1
|29
|91
|111
|San Diego
|28
|12
|13
|2
|1
|27
|91
|91
|San Jose
|29
|10
|17
|0
|2
|22
|94
|110
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Bridgeport at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.
